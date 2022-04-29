CWA vs MIT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jamaica T10 2022, Match 19

Cornwall Warriors (CWA) will take on Middlesex Titans (MIT) in the 19th match of the Jamaica T10, 2022 at the Sabina Park Stadium in Kingston on Saturday.

Cornwall Warriors have had a difficult tournament thus far, losing three of their five games. They were defeated by the United Stars by 48 runs in their previous game, due to which they slipped to third place in the points table.

Middlesex Titans, on the other hand, have had a poor start to the season, losing two of their five games with one ending without result. This will be a do-or-die game for both teams.

CWA vs MIT Probable Playing 11 Today

CWA XI

Damian Ebanks (c), Jevoy Spence (wk), Paul Palmer, Ockeeno Farquharson, Omar Samuels, Andre McCarthy, Kerry Holness, Derval Green, Damian Bryce, Jerome Daley, Jermaine Levy.

MIT XI

Tristan Coleman (wk), Krishmar Santokie (c), Wayne Davis, Oshane Walters, Brian Buchanan, Sherdon Allen, Albert Gopie, Romone Francis, Chevonie Grant, Jamie Merchant, Errol Thomas.

Match Details

CWA vs MIT, Jamaica T10, Match 19

Date and Time: 30th April 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Sabina Park Stadium, Jamaica.

Pitch Report

The Sabina Park track is well-balanced and offers something for both bowlers and batters. Bowlers will consider changing their pace and lines as the game progresses to get the most out of the surface. Anything over 110 runs could be considered a par score on this pitch.

Today's CWA vs MIT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jevoy Spence: He has been in good form in Jamaica 2022, having accumulated 46 runs in seven innings at a strike of 102.74. He is expected to play a key role in this game.

Batter

Kerry Holness: Holness has had a rare failure in the last few games for the CWA, and is due for a big knock at the top of the order. He has scored 97 runs at an average of 24.25 so far in seven games.

All-rounders

Jamie Merchant - Adnan has been exceptional with both the bat and the ball in the competition. He has scored 83 runs at an average of 27.66 and has also picked up one wicket in six games.

Bowlers

Kumar Santokie: He has looked in good form with the ball in this tournament so far, and could be a key pick for your fantasy team. Santokie has picked up four wickets in five games at an average of 32.

3 best players to pick in CWA vs MIT Dream11 prediction team

Damian Ebanks (CWA): 212 points.

Brian Buchanan (MIT): 179 points.

Sherdon Allen (MIT): 146 points.

Important stats for CWA vs MIT Dream11 prediction team

Derval Green: 67 runs and one wicket in four games; batting average: 22.33

Jermaine Levy: Six wickets in five games; bowling average: 14.66

Omar Samuels: Six wickets in six games; bowling average: 15.16

CWA vs MIT Dream11 Prediction

CWA vs MIT Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jevoy Spence, Kerry Holness, Wayne Davis, Albert Gopie, Damian Ebanks, Jamie Merchant, Errol Thomas, Andre McCarthy, Krishmar Santokie, Jermaine Levy, Brian Buchanan.

Captain: Andre McCarthy. Vice-captain: Jamie Merchant.

CWA vs MIT Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jevoy Spence, Kerry Holness, Wayne Davis, Ockeeno Farquharson, Derval Green, Jamie Merchant, Oshane Walters, Andre McCarthy, Krishmar Santokie, Jermaine Levy, Brian Buchanan.

Captain: Jamie Merchant. Vice-captain: Andre McCarthy.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee