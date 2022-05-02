CWA vs SKI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jamaica T10 2022, Match 27

The Cornwall Warriors will take on the Surrey Kings in the 27th match of the Jamaica T10 2022 at Sabina Park in Kingston on Monday.

The Surrey Kings won the last fixture between the two sides and will be quite confident heading into this game. The Kings are second in the table and are arriving into this match after conceding a defeat in their previous encounter.

On the other hand, the Cornwall Warriors won their last league fixture by six wickets and would love to do the same here. Andre McCarthy and Mikheil Silver were the key performers for them.

CWA vs SKI Probable Playing 11 Today

CWA XI

Paul Palmer, Ockeeno Farquharson, Omar Samuels, Andre McCarthy, Damian Ebanks (c), Jevoy Spence (wk), Kerry Holness, Derval Green, Damian Bryce, Jerome Daley, Jermaine Levy

SKI XI

Kennar Lewis, Jermaine Blackwood (c), Andre McCarthy, Oraine Williams, Brad Barnes, Jeavor Royal, Shalome Parnell, Kymani Wilson (wk) Aldane Thomas, Andre Dennis, Patrick Harty

Match Details

CWA vs SKI, Jamaica T10 2022, Match 27

Date and Time: May 2, 2022, 9:15 PM IST

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston

Pitch Report

Pace bowlers might find some assistance with the new ball in the early stages of the game. Scores of 100 will be expected at this venue as the batters will also find purchase.

Most of the games have been won by the side setting the target.

Today's CWA vs SKI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

J Spence is an immense choice for the wicket-keeper role. He is a difficult player to stop once he gets going with the bat.

Batters

Despite being listed as a pure batter, O Williams has displayed his all-round abilities. He has scored 48 runs but more importantly, has scalped six wickets for his side.

J Blackwood is one of the most experienced campaigners in the entire league. He has amassed 114 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 167.65.

All-rounders

A McCarthy is the second-highest run-scorer for the Surrey Kings with 121 runs at a strike rate of 188.24. He’s also scalped three wickets and is a great choice as far as the captaincy pick of your CWA vs SKI Dream11 fantasy team is concerned.

Bowlers

J Royal is another important player to have in your Dream11 fantasy side. He has scored 120 runs and has also picked up two wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in CWA vs SKI Dream11 prediction team

A McCarthy (SKI) – 342 points

A McCarthy-I (CWA) – 319 points

O Williams (SKI) – 302 points

D Ebanks (CWA) – 260 points

J Royal (SKI) – 259 points

Important stats for CWA vs SKI Dream11 prediction team

A McCarthy: 121 runs and 3 wickets

A McCarthy-I: 92 runs and 4 wickets

O Williams: 48 runs and 6 wickets

D Ebanks: 60 runs and 5 wickets

J Royal: 120 runs and 2 wickets

CWA vs SKI Dream11 Prediction Today

CWA vs SKI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Spence, O Williams, K Lewis, K Holness, J Blackwood, A McCarthy, A McCarthy-I, D Ebanks, J Royal, S Parnell, A Dennis

Captain: A McCarthy, Vice-Captain: A McCarthy-I

CWA vs SKI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Spence, O Williams, K Lewis, K Holness, J Blackwood, A McCarthy, A McCarthy-I, D Ebanks, J Royal, S Parnell, P Palmer

Captain: O Williams, Vice-Captain: J Royal.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar