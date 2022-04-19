CWA vs SRI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jamaica T10 2022, Match 2

Cornwall Warriors (CWA) will face off against Surrey Risers (SRI) in their second match of the Jamaica T10, 2022 at the Sabina Park Stadium in Kingston on Wednesday.

The current season of the Dream11 Jamaica T10 will begin on April 19th, with the final taking place on May 6th.

The tournament will feature six teams: Cornwall Warriors, Middlesex Titans, Surrey Risers, Surrey Royals, United Stars, and Surrey Kings.

Both teams will be eager to get their Jamaica T10 underway. Michael Frew will lead Cornwall, while Chadwick Walton will lead Surrey Risers.

Cornwall Warriors' key players include Derval Green, Jerome Daley, Damian Bryce, and Jevoy Spence, while Surrey Risers' key players include Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Delbert Gayle, and Akim Fraser.

CWA vs SRI Probable Playing 11 Today

CWA XI

Jevoy Spence (wk), Michael Frew (c), Paul Palmer, Derval Green, Marquino Mindley, Ramaal Lewis, Andre McCarthy-I, Bryan Gayle, Damian Bryce, Damian Ebanks, Ockeeno Farqhason.

SRI XI

Chadwick Walton (c & wk), Herman Henry, Sadique Henry, Delbert Gayle, Gordon Bryan, Ricardo McIntosh, Kashaine Roberts, Lloyd Gould, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, W Campbell.

Match Details

CWA vs SRI, Jamaica T10, Match 2

Date and Time: 20th April 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Sabina Park Stadium, Jamaica.

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits the two teams at Sabina Park Stadium, with assistance available for the pacers as well. The ball should skid nicely on to the bat, and the batters should enjoy the conditions. Wickets in hand will be crucial as both teams are likely to prefer chasing after winning the toss.

Today’s CWA vs SRI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Chadwick Walton: He has had a successful T10 career thus far, scoring 173 runs at an average of 15.80. He is a safe bet in the wicketkeeper's position.

Batters

Andre McCarthy-I: Andre is in the best shape of his career and his batting performance has been outstanding. He has scored 328 runs at an average of 16.72 in 28 T20 games. Andre is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Derval Green: Green will fetch you points with both the bat and the ball. He already has three wickets and 126 runs in four T20 games. Green is yet to prove his ability with the bowl, and if he does, he could become a more lethal player.

Bowlers

Sheldon Cottrell: He is a specialist bowler at the international level in this short format and needs no introduction. Cottrell has taken four wickets at an average of 24.75 in five T10 games.

Top 5 best players to pick in CWA vs SRI Dream11 prediction team

Andre McCarthy-I (CWA)

Gordon Bryan (SRI)

Marquino Mindley (CWA)

Lloyd Gould (SRI)

Damian Bryce (CWA)

Important stats for CWA vs SRI Dream11 prediction team

Oshane Thomas: Six wickets in six T10 games; bowling average: 28.00

Ramaal Lewis: 91 runs and five wickets in eight games; batting average: 18.20

Sadique Henry: 114 runs and one wicket in five games; batting average: 57.00

CWA vs SRI Dream11 Prediction

CWA vs SRI Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Chadwick Walton, Paul Palmer, Derval Green, Sadique Henry, Delbert Gayle, Andre McCarthy-I, W Campbell, Michael Frew, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Ramaal Lewis.

Captain: Derval Green. Vice-captain: Chadwick Walton.

CWA vs SRI Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Chadwick Walton, Paul Palmer, Derval Green, Sadique Henry, Andre McCarthy-I, W Campbell, Michael Frew, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Ramaal Lewis, Marquino Mindley.

Captain: Chadwick Walton. Vice-captain: Michael Frew.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee