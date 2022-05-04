CWA vs SRI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jamaica T10 League, 5th-place Play-off

The Cornwall Warriors (CWA) will take on the Surrey Risers (SRI) in the fifth-place playoff of the Jamaica T10 League at Sabina Park in Kingston on Wednesday, 4 May.

The Cornwall Warriors, who have managed to win just four of their 10 games, will head into the fixture on the back of a loss at the hands of the Surrey Royals. Meanwhile, Surrey Risers have only won three of their 10 matches and will be keen to end their campaign on a high.

CWA vs SRI Probable Playing 11 Today

CWA XI

Damian Bryce, Ockeeno Farquharson, Kerry Holness, Andre McCarthy, Damian Ebanks, Jevoy Spence (wk), Derval Green, Michael Frew (c), Bryan Gayle, Omar Samuels, Jermaine Levy.

SRI XI

Chadwick Walton (c), Lloyd Gould, Ricardo McIntosh (wk), Delbert Gayle, Sadique Henry, Kashaine Roberts, Warren Campbell, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Gordon Bryan, Akim Fraser.

Match Details

CWA vs SRI, Jamaica T10 League, 5th-place Play-off

Date and Time: 4th May, 2022, 9:15 PM IST

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sabina Park might favor the pacers early on. A score of around 100 is par at the venue, with most matches being won by the teams batting first.

Today’s CWA vs SRI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

C Walton is a handy batter in addition to being decent behind the stumps.

Batters

D Gayle has amassed 197 runs at a strike rate of 174.34 in the Jamaica T10 League.

D Ebanks has managed 89 runs and scalped five wickets in the competition.

All-rounder

W Campbell is a brilliant all-rounder who has taken nine wickets at an average of 21.33 and an economy rate of 11.29 in 10 matches. He could be a great captaincy pick for your CWA vs SRI Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

A Fraser has been in top form with the ball, picking up 10 wickets at an average of 14.70 in seven Jamaica T10 League games.

Top 5 best players to pick in CWA vs SRI Dream11 prediction team

D Gayle (SRI) – 390 points

W Campbell (SRI) – 384 points

A McCarthy-I (CWA) – 367 points

A Fraser (SRI) – 342 points

D Ebanks (CWA) – 326 points

Important stats for CWA vs SRI Dream11 prediction team

D Gayle: 197 runs and 3 wickets

W Campbell: 9 wickets

A McCarthy-I: 106 runs

A Fraser: 10 wickets

D Ebanks: 89 runs and 5 wickets

CWA vs SRI Dream11 Prediction Today (Jamaica T10 League)

CWA vs SRI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Jamaica T10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Walton, R McIntosh, D Gayle, D Ebanks, S Henry, K Holness, W Campbell, A McCarthy-I, A Fraser, O Samuels, C Powell.

Captain: W Campbell. Vice-captain: D Gayle.

CWA vs SRI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Jamaica T10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Walton, R McIntosh, D Gayle, D Ebanks, S Henry, D Green, W Campbell, A McCarthy-I, A Fraser, O Samuels, C Powell.

Captain: A McCarthy-I. Vice-captain: A Fraser.

Edited by Samya Majumdar