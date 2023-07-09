Cornwall Warriors vs Surrey Risers - Dream11 Prediction - Jamaica T10 2023

The Cornwall Warriors will take on the Surrey Risers in match number 29 of the Jamaica T10 2023 at Sabina Park, Kingston on Sunday, July 9. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the CWA vs SRI Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

This is the penultimate league encounter in this tournament and it is a dead rubber. The Cornwall Warriors have been in wretched form in this tournament. They have lost all their nine games and are reeling at the bottom. Meanwhile, the Surrey Risers have not had a great run either. They have three wins, five losses and a tie and are second-last on the points table.

CWA vs SRI, Match Details

The 29th match of the Jamaica T10 2023 between Cornwall Warriors and Surrey Risers will be played on July 9, 2023, at Sabina Park, Kingston. The game is set to take place at 9.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: CWA vs SRI

Date & Time: July 9th 2023, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sabina Park in Kingston has been a very good one to bat on and teams have consistently got big scores at this venue in this tournament. There has been some turn for the spinners but a high-scoring game could be on the cards.

CWA vs SRI Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Cornwall Warriors: L, L, L, L, L

Surrey Risers: W, L, T, L, W

CWA vs SRI Probable Playing 11 today

Cornwall Warriors Team News

No major injury concerns.

Cornwall Warriors Probable Playing XI: Devario Smith, Milton Hamilton, Andre McCarthy, Omar Williams, Lennox Simpson, Romaine Nembhard, Mikael Silva, Romario Hinds, Osbourne Palmer, Kavoni Grayham, and Andre Blake.

Surrey Risers Team News

No major injury concerns.

Surrey Risers Probable Playing XI: Nicolas Lewin, Daniel Beckford, Kashaine Roberts, Mark Campbell, Gordon Bryan, Gordon Bryan, Mario Davis, Herman Henry, Justin Walters, Jameel Bryan, and Sadiike Greenland.

Today’s CWA vs SRI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Daniel Beckford (9 matches, 163 runs)

Daniel Beckford has been batting well and is fourth on the list of leading run-getters in this tournament. He has accumulated 163 runs while striking at 164.65. He has hit 15 fours and eight sixes.

Top Batter Pick

Osbourne Palmer (7 innings, 7 wickets, 9 runs)

Osbourne Palmer has not really made an impact with the bat but he has bowled really well. He has picked up seven scalps in as many innings at an economy rate of 7.55.

Top All-rounder Pick

Nicolas Lewin (8 matches, 115 runs, 3 wickets)

Nicolas Lewin has bowled in just one game and he took 3/17 from two overs. With the bat, he has scored 115 runs while striking at 135.29.

Top Bowler Pick

Gordon Bryan (9 matches, 61 runs, 8 wickets)

Gordon Bryan has been a good contributor with both bat and ball. The SRI seamer has picked up eight scalps at an economy rate of 8.20. With the bat, he has got 61 runs at a strike rate of 132.61.

CWA vs SRI match captain and vice-captain choices

Herman Henry (8 matches, 104 runs, 7 wickets)

Herman Henry is in top all-round form. The seam-bowling all-rounder has aggregated 104 runs at a strike-rate of 119.54 and he has picked up seven scalps at an economy of 9.09.

Andre McCarthy (7 matches, 125 runs, 3 wickets)

Andre McCarthy can be effective with both bat and ball. The CWA all-rounder has made 125 runs while striking at 145.35. He has chipped in with three scalps.

5 Must-picks with player stats for CWA vs SRI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Herman Henry 104 runs & 7 wickets in 8 matches Daniel Beckford 164 runs in 8 matches Andre McCarthy 125 runs & 3 wickets in 7 matches Gordon Bryan 61 runs & 8 wickets in 9 matches Nicolas Lewin 115 runs & 3 wickets in 8 matches

CWA vs SRI match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Andre McCarthy, Gordon Bryan, Herman Henry, Mario Davis, Justin Walters, and Nicolas Lewin will be the ones to watch out for.

CWA vs SRI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Cornwall Warriors vs Surrey Risers - Jamaica T10 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Daniel Beckford

Batters: Lennox Simpson, Mark Campbell, Osbourne Palmer

All-rounders: Andre McCarthy, Herman Henry, Mario Davis, Justin Walters, Nicolas Lewin

Bowlers: Gordon Bryan, Kavoni Grayham

CWA vs SRI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Cornwall Warriors vs Surrey Risers - Jamaica T10 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Daniel Beckford

Batters: Mark Campbell, Osbourne Palmer

All-rounders: Andre McCarthy, Herman Henry, Mario Davis, Justin Walters, Nicolas Lewin

Bowlers: Gordon Bryan, Kavoni Grayham, Andre Blake

Poll : 0 votes