CWA vs SRO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jamaica T10 2022, Match 15

Cornwall Warriors (CWA) will face Surrey Royals (SRO) in the fifth match of the Jamaica T10, 2022 at the Sabina Park Stadium in Kingston on Tuesday.

Cornwall Warriors' journey has been consistent thus far, with the team losing two and winning two games in four matches. They were defeated by Surrey Kings by four wickets in their most recent match, but remain second in the points table. The Warriors' inconsistency has been a real concern for them, which they hope to counter in the upcoming tournament games.

Surrey Royals' journey, meanwhile, has been similar thus far in the tournament, but due to poor run-rate, they are fourth in the points table.

CWA vs SRO Probable Playing 11 Today

CWA XI

Michael Frew (c), Ockeeno Farquharson, Bryan Gayle, Mikheil Silver, Andre McCarthy, Damian Ebanks, Jermaine Levy, Jevoy Spence (wk), Kerry Holness, Damian Bryce, Jerome Daley

SRO XI

Nkrumah Bonner, Leroy Lug, Pete Salmon, Javelle Glen (c), Ryan Francis, Everton Oharo, Jamie Hay, Romaine Morrison (wk), Raewin Senior, Nicholson Gordon, Carlos Brown.

Match Details

CWA vs SRO, Jamaica T10, Match 15

Date and Time: 26th April 2022, 09:15 PM IST

Venue: Sabina Park Stadium, Jamaica.

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits the two teams at Sabina Park Stadium, with assistance available for the pacers as well. The ball should skid nicely on to the bat, and the batters should enjoy the conditions. Wickets in hand will be crucial as both teams are likely to prefer chasing after winning the toss.

Today's CWA vs SRO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jevoy Spence: The keeper-batter has collected 32 runs in his last four innings at a strike rate of 92.98. He is due for a big innings.

Batters

Leroy Lug: He has 121 runs in four games at an average of 40.33 and is currently the competition's third-highest run-getter. Lug's batting prowess at the top of the order makes him a must-have in your CWA vs SRO Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Michael Frew: He is one of the top all-rounders in his team. Frew has picked up 10 wickets in his last four games in the tournament so far. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your CWA vs SRO Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Nicholas Gordon: He has been in good form with the ball, picking up nine wickets in his last four games, and is also quite handy with his batting. That makes Gordon a must-have in your CWA vs SRO Dream11 fantasy team.

3 best players to pick in CWA vs SRO Dream11 prediction team

Pete Salmon (SRO): 196 points.

Kerry Holness (CWA): 149 points.

Ryan Francis (SRO): 103 points.

Important stats for CWA vs SRO Dream11 prediction team

Leroy Lug: 121 runs in four games; batting average: 40.33

Jermaine Levy: Five wickets in three games; bowling average: 9.60

Kerry Holness: 88 runs in four games; batting average: 44.00

CWA vs SRO Dream11 Prediction

CWA vs SRO Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jevoy Spence, Leroy Lug, Kerry Holness, Raewin Senior, Michael Frew, Damian Ebanks, Pete Salmon, Andre McCarthy, Jermaine Levy, Nicholson Gordon, Everton Oharo.

Captain: Michael Frew. Vice-captain: Pete Salmon.

CWA vs SRO Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jevoy Spence, Leroy Lug, Kerry Holness, Ockeeno Farquharson, Michael Frew, Damian Ebanks, Ryan Francis, Andre McCarthy, Jermaine Levy, Nicholson Gordon, Everton Oharo.

Captain: Michael Frew. Vice-captain: Leroy Lug.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee