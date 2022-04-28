CWA vs UNS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jamaica T10 2022, Match 22

Cornwall Warriors (CWA) will face off against the United Stars (UNS) in their 22nd match of the Jamaica T10, 2022 at the Sabina Park Stadium in Kingston on Thursday.

Cornwall Warriors defeated Surrey Kings by six wickets, while the United Stars defeated the Surrey Royals by seven wickets in their respective last matches. With both teams coming off a win in their previous games, this match is expected to be thrilling.

CWA vs UNS Probable Playing 11 Today

CWA XI

Michael Frew (c), Paul Palmer, Ockeeno Farquharson, Omar Samuels, Andre McCarthy, Damian Ebanks, Jermaine Levy, Jevoy Spence (wk), Kerry Holness, Derval Green, Damian Bryce

UNS XI

John Campbell (c), Alwyn Williams, Darren Small, Tyrone Daley, Anthony Walters (wk), Micheal Thompson, Damani Sewell, Ojay Shields, Shaquille Greenwood, Amoi Campbell, Andel Gordon

Match Details

CWA vs UNS, Jamaica T10, Match 22

Date and Time: 28th April 2022, 09:15 PM IST

Venue: Sabina Park Stadium, Jamaica.

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits the two teams at Sabina Park Stadium, with assistance available for the pacers as well. The ball should skid nicely on to the bat, and the batters should enjoy the conditions. Wickets in hand will be crucial as both teams are likely to prefer chasing after winning the toss.

Today’s CWA vs UNS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Anthony Walters: He has had a successful tournament thus far, scoring 84 runs at an average of 42. He is a safe bet in the wicketkeeper's position.

Batters

John Campbell: Campbell was in superb form in his previous outing, scoring 67 runs at an excellent strike rate of 335 with five fours and seven sixes. He is surely a must-have for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Michael Frew: Frew will fetch you points with both the bat and the ball. He already has 10 wickets and 126 runs in six games. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowlers

Ojay Shields: He has taken five wickets at an average of 20.40 in six games. He is surely a must-pick for your fantasy team.

3 best players to pick in CWA vs UNS Dream11 prediction team

Jevoy Spence (CWA): 121 points.

Omar Samuels (CWA): 230 points.

Damian Ebanks (CWA): 213 points.

Important stats for CWA vs UNS Dream11 prediction team

Kerry Holness: 96 runs in six games; batting average: 32.00

Andel Gordon: Eight wickets in four games; bowling average: 6.25

Jermaine Levy: Six wickets in four games; bowling average: 9.83

CWA vs UNS Dream11 Prediction

CWA vs UNS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anthony Walters, John Campbell, Ockeeno Farquharson, Kerry Holness, Michael Frew, Derval Green, Alwyn Williams, Damian Ebanks, Jermaine Levy, Ojay Shields, Micheal Thompson.

Captain: Michael Frew. Vice-captain: John Campbell.

CWA vs UNS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anthony Walters, John Campbell, Amoi Campbell, Kerry Holness, Michael Frew, Andel Gordon, Alwyn Williams, Damian Ebanks, Jermaine Levy, Ojay Shields, Omar Samuels.

Captain: Michael Frew. Vice-captain: Alwyn Williams.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee