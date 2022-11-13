CY vs EXP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Dubai D10 Division 2, Match 15

Cool Boys (CY) will be up against The Expendables (EXP) in Match 15 of the Dubai D10 Division 2 at the Vision Cricket Center in Dubai on Monday, November 14. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the CY vs EXP Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 15.

Cool Boys have had a pretty strong campaign so far. Out of the four games so far, they have won thrice. They are second in the table with six points and are only behind Z Games Strikers. Cool Boys also defeated Rasai by 30 runs in their last outing.

The Expendables, meanwhile, have only won one of their five games. They are second from bottom in the standings. They lost their last match against Rasai by 12 runs. The last time these two sides faced each other, Cool Boys defeated The Expendables by 80 runs.

CY vs EXP Match Details, Match 15

The Match 15 of Dubai D10 Division 2 will be played on November 14 at the Vision Cricket Center in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 12.15 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CY vs EXP, Dubai D10 Division 2, Match 15

Date and Time: November 14, 2022, 12.15 am IST

Venue: Vision Cricket Center, Dubai

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

CY vs EXP Pitch Report

The track at the Vision Cricket Center has been a batting paradise. High scores have been quite common and the shorter boundaries have also helped batters to free their arms and look for big hits consistently.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 111.2

Average second innings score: 72.4

CY vs EXP Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Cool Boys: W-L-W-W

The Expendables: L-W-L-L-L

CY vs EXP probable playing 11s for today’s match

Cool Boys Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Cool Boys Probable Playing 11

Ateeq Ur Rehman, Charith Nirmal, Ali Anwaar, Muhammad Awais Jnr, Faizan Awan, Muhammad Awais, Nethpriya Kevin, Abdur-Rahim, Hazrat Bilal, Farhad Khan, and Burhanudin Sabir.

The Expendables Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

The Expendables Probable Playing 11

Pratik Shettigar, Umair Asif, Shane Alam, Fawad Ghafoor, Saquib Husain, Rameez Shahzad, Vikram Nayak, Zeeshan Durrani, Muhammad Ayaz, Rahul Sarin, and Bhavik Thaker.

CY vs EXP Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

P Shettigar (4 matches, 34 runs, Strike Rate: 103.00)

P Shettigar hasn’t been in the best of form during this competition. He has been able to score only 34 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 103.

Top Batter pick

H Nawaz (4 matches, 57 runs and 2 wickets)

H Nawaz has played well so far and has looked in solid touch. He has 57 runs to his name and has also picked up two wickets.

Top All-rounder pick

Z Attari (3 matches, 112 runs, Strike Rate: 211.32)

Z Attari is the leading run-scorer for his side. He has managed 112 runs in three games at an average of 56 and at a strike rate of over 211.

Top Bowler pick

F Alhashmi (5 matches, 59 runs and 2 wickets)

F Alhashmi has done a good job as an all-rounder for his side. He has scored 59 runs at a a strike rate close to 144 and he has also picked up two wickets.

CY vs EXP match captain and vice-captain choices

Z Durrani

Z Durrani is the leading wicket-taker in the competition. He has scalped 12 wickets at an average of 5.33 and has an economy of 6.40. He has also scored 36 runs and could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your CY vs EXP Dream11 Fantasy Team.

F Ghafoor

F Ghafoor has been in great form. He has amassed 42 runs but has been able to pick up four wickets at an average of 17.25.

5 Must-picks with players stats for CY vs EXP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Z Durrani 36 runs and 12 wickets 460 points Z Attari 112 runs 199 points F Ghafoor 42 runs and 4 wickets 188 points H Nawaz 57 runs and 2 wickets 183 points A Farooq 34 runs and 4 wickets 176 points

CY vs EXP match expert tips

Z Durrani has been in magnificent form while bowling and he could prove to be the X factor in your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

CY vs EXP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 15, Head to Head League

CY vs EXP Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: P Shettigar

Batters: F Ghafoor, H Nawaz, I Shaikh

All-rounders: Z Durrani, A Farooq, Z Attari, R Khan

Bowlers: B Sabir, F Alhashmi, H Bilal

CY vs EXP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 15, Grand League

CY vs EXP Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: P Shettigar, A Ur Rehman

Batters: F Ghafoor, H Nawaz, F Awan

All-rounders: Z Durrani, A Farooq, Z Attari

Bowlers: B Sabir, F Alhashmi, H Bilal

