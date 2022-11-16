CY vs RAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Dubai D10 Division 2, Match 19

The 19th match of the Dubai D10 Division 2 will see Cool Boys (CY) squaring off against Rasasi (RAS) at the Vision Cricket Center in Dubai on Wednesday, November 16. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CY vs RAS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

The Cool Boys have won five of their last seven matches and will be curious to set up a winning streak in the tournament. Rasasi, on the other hand, have won four of their last seven games.

Rasasi will give it their all to win the match, but the Cool Boys have a better squad and are expected to win this encounter.

CY vs RAS Match Details

The 19th match of the Dubai D10 Division 2 will be played on November 16 at the Vision Cricket Center in Dubai. The game is set to start at 7:45pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CY vs RAS, Match 19

Date and Time: 10th November 2022, 7:45pm IST

Venue: Vision Cricket Center, Dubai

Pitch Report

The surface at the Vision Cricket Center in Dubai looks decent. There is plenty in it for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between Expendables and the Z Game Strikers, where a total of 239 runs were scored at a loss of six wickets.

CY vs RAS Form Guide

CY - Won five of their last seven games

RAS - Won four of their last seven games

CY vs RAS Probable Playing XI

CY Playing XI

No injury updates

Rizwan Khan ©, Hamid Nawaz, Zaman Attari, Muhammad Rumman, Farhad Khan, Ali Anwaar, Faizan Awan, Ateeq Ur Rehman (wk), Zeeshan Ali, Zahir Siddiqui, Nethpriya Kevin.

RAS Playing XI

No injury updates

Mohammad Rashid ©, Ankur Sangwan, Faizan Sheikh, Muhammad Ehtesham Siddiq, Usman Munir, Adnan Khan (wk), Muhammad Hassan, Syed Maqsood Hussain, Rahman Gull, Faisal Amin, Fahad Tariq.

CY vs RAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Khan

A Khan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. A Ur Rehman is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

S Maqsood

H Nawaz and S Maqsood are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Hafeez has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

Z Attari

Z Attari and A Malik are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. R Khan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

F Amin

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are F Tariq and F Amin. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. B Sabir is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CY vs RAS match captain and vice-captain choices

Z Attari

Z Attari is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in various domestic leagues. He has earned 401 points in the last six matches.

A Khan

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for batters, you can make A Khan the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 387 points in the last seven matches.

5 Must-Picks for CY vs RAS, Match 19

A Khan

S Maqsood

Z Attari

F Tariq

H Nawaz

Cool Boys vs Rasasi Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Cool Boys vs Rasasi Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Khan

Batters: S Maqsood, A Hafeez, H Nawaz

All-rounders: R Khan, M Tanveer, A Malik, Z Attari

Bowlers: F Amin, F Tariq, B Sabir

Cool Boys vs Rasasi Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

