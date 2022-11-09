CY vs ZGS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report the DCC X10 Division 2, Match 7 

Cool Boys will be up against Z Games Strikers in the seventh match of the DCC X10 Division 2 at the Vision Cricket Center, Dubai, UAE on Wednesday, November 9. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the CY vs ZGS Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Cool Boys have won two matches and are placed at the top of the points table. They won their last encounter against G Force Lions by 42 runs.

Z Games Strikers, on the other hand, are third in the points table, having managed to win one out of their two games. They lost their last match against The Expendables by nine wickets.

CY vs ZGS Match Details

The seventh match of the DCC X10 Division 2 will be played on Nov 9 at the Vision Cricket Center in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 7:45 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CY vs ZGS, DCC X10 Division 2, Match 7

Date and Time: November 9, 2022, 7:45 pm IST

Venue: Vision Cricket Center, Dubai, UAE

CY vs ZGS Pitch Report

The track at the Vision Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. The last three out of five matches here have been won by the team batting first.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 110

Average second innings score: 90

CY vs ZGS Form Guide (Last 2 matches)

Cool Boys: W-W

Z Games Strikers: L-W

CY vs ZGS probable playing 11s for today’s match

CY Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

CY Probable Playing 11

Ateeq Ur Rehman, Ali Anwaar, Hamid Nawaz, Charith Nirmal, Abdur-Rahim, Rizwan Khan, Asfandyar Khan, Zaman Attari, Burhanudin Sabir, Basit Ali-l, Zeeshan Ali-ll.

ZGS Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

ZGS Probable Playing 11

Furqan Khalil, Lovepreet Singh, Abdullah Saleem, Shahrukh Amin, Saliq Khan, Akshay Rathore, Nadir Hussain, Muhammad Ismail-II, Glenn Fernandaes, Faisal Altaf, Ali Iqbal.

CY vs ZGS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Furqan Khalil (2 matches, 1 run, Strike Rate: 20.00)

Though Khalil has failed to impress fantasy players in the last couple of matches, scoring only one run, dropping him won't be a wise decision as he is a quality batter who can play a big knock on Wednesday.

Top Batter pick

Ali Anwaar (2 matches, 43 runs, Strike Rate: 204.76)

Anwaar is a terrific player who is expected to be at his best in this game. He has scored 43 runs at a strike rate of 204.76 in two matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Nadir Hussain (2 matches, 3 runs, and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 100.00 and Economy Rate: 6.50)

Nadir is a quality all-rounder who can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team. He has picked up one wicket in two matches at an economy rate of 6.50.

Top Bowler pick

Glenn Fernandaes (2 matches, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 8.25)

Glenn has been decently successful with his efforts with the ball. He has scalped three wickets in two matches with a brilliant economy of 8.25.

CY vs ZGS match captain and vice-captain choices

Rizwan Khan

Rizwan has been in brilliant form with both the bat and ball so far this season. He has scored 15 runs at a strike rate of 150.00 in two matches, while also scalping two wickets.

Nadir Hussain

Nadir can be a decent multiplier choice for your fantasy team. He has picked up one wicket in two matches at an economy rate of 6.50.

5 Must-picks with players stats for CY vs ZGS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Shahrukh Amin 72 runs in 2 matches

Hazrat Bilal 2 wickets in 2 matches

Glenn Fernandaes 3 wickets in 2 matches

Rizwan Khan 15 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches

Faisal Altaf 11 runs 2 wickets in 2 matches

CY vs ZGS match expert tips

Rizwan Khan could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with the bat.

Rizwan Khan could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with the bat.

CY vs ZGS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 7, Head-to-Head League

CY vs ZGS Dream11 Prediction - DCC X10 Division 2

CY vs ZGS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Furqan Khalil

Batters: Shahrukh Amin, Ali Anwaar, Faizan Awan

All-rounders: Samal Udawaththa, Nadir Hussain, Rizwan Khan, Akshay Rathore

Bowlers: Faisal Altaf, Hazrat Bilal, Glenn Fernandaes

CY vs ZGS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 7, Grand League

CY vs ZGS Dream11 Prediction - DCC X10 Division 2

CY vs ZGS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Ateeq Ur Rehman

Batters: Shahrukh Amin, Ali Anwaar, Faizan Awan

All-rounders: Nadir Hussain, Rizwan Khan, Akshay Rathore, Muhammad Ismail-II

Bowlers: Faisal Altaf, Hazrat Bilal, Farhad Khan.

