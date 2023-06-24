CYC vs DSB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s CDU Strike League 50 Over Series match – June 25, 2023

The opening match of the CDU Strike League 50 Over Series will be played between City Cyclones and Desert Blaze on June 25. The game will take place at Cazalys Oval Cricket Ground in Darwin and will kick off at 6 AM IST.

A total of 10 teams will participate in this tournament, which will feature a lot of talent from various T20 leagues and first-class cricket in Australia. Both teams will be eager to get off to a winning start.

With that said, here are the top three players you can choose as a captain or vice-captain for the CYC vs DSB Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Sam Heazlett (CYC) - 9 credits

Marsh One Day Cup - QLD v SA

Sam Heazlett is an experienced T20 batsman who has done extremely well in Australia’s iconic Big Bash league. He has nearly 900 T20 runs, including a top score of 74*. Besides, he strikes at a fairly good rate of 130.

With his aggressive style, we recommend picking Heazlett as captain or vice-captain in your CYC vs DSB Dream11 prediction team.

#2 Isaac Conway (CYC) - 9 credits

Isaac Conway is a flamboyant wicketkeeper-batter and has impressed everyone with his batting ability in his relatively short career. He averages a staggering 81 and has a lethal strike rate of over 160. He is a powerful ball striker who can clear the ropes with ease.

Conway would be an excellent pick as captain or vice-captain in this CYC vs DSB Dream11 prediction match.

#1 Jarrod Freeman (DSB) - 9 credits

Jarrod Freeman is a young off-spin bowling all-rounder who is starting to make his presence felt. In first-class cricket, the 22-year-old averages around 20 with the bat and has scored three half-centuries, including a highest score of 63*.

Freeman has picked up 46 first-class wickets at an impressive economy rate of 3.5, including a best of 5/146. He is a highly reliable all-rounder and we believe he is a great choice as captain or vice-captain in your CYC vs DSB Dream11 team.

Poll : Who will fetch more points in today's CYC vs DSB Dream11 contest? Isaac Conway Sam Heazlett 0 votes