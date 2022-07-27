CYC vs DSB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Strike League T20, Match 5

The City Cyclones will take on the Desert Blaze in the fifth match of the Strike League T20 at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin on Wednesday.

The City Cyclones are arriving into this match after defeating the Northern Tide by 38 runs in their most recent match. Batting first, they scored 158 runs and their bowlers ended up bowling out the opposition for just 120 in 17.1 overs.

The Desert Blaze, on the other hand, had their opening match against Northern Tide get washed out due to poor weather. They then suffered a massive 60-run defeat in their subsequent match against Southern Storm. Chasing a huge target of 202, they were bowled out for just 141.

CYC vs DSB Probable Playing 11 Today

CYC XI

Hugo Burdon, Liam Blackford (wk), Ashley Chandrasinghe, Dylan Brasher (c), Coby Edmondstone, Jack Wood, Reiley Mark, Nick Winter, Caelan Maladay, Jordan Buckingham, Andrew Richards.

DSB XI

Max Bryant, Jayden Goodwin, Harshtik Bimbral, Xavier Crone, Dhruv Kant (c & wk), Corey Kelly, Brodie J Symons, Matt Hammond, Hanno Jacobs, Tom Kelaart, Charlie Kemp.

Match Details

CYC vs DSB, Strike League T20, Match 5

Date and Time: 27th July, 2022, 2:00 pm IST

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin

Pitch Report

The pitch here at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin is expected to be batting friendly, thus it won’t be surprising to see a high-scoring encounter. Pace bowlers might be able to take wickets with the new ball.

Today’s CYC vs DSB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

L Blackford is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper slot and he has been in great form with the bat. He has scored 53 runs in two matches.

Batters

20-year-old H Burdon is leading the scoring charts for the City Cyclones. He has scored 93 runs in two matches, including a fine knock of 83 (53) in the opening encounter.

M Bryant has been in great form in domestic cricket and he has shown signs of that excellence. He smacked 26 off just 10 deliveries against the Southern Storm.

All-rounders

C Maladay has been impactful for the City Cyclones. He picked up two wickets in the last match but proved to be a bit too expensive.

Bowlers

R Mark is expected to lead the bowling unit for his side. He is known for his accuracy and has scalped four wickets already.

Top 5 best players to pick in CYC vs DSB Dream11 prediction team

R Mark (CYC) – 152 points

J Wood (CYC) – 148 points

H Burdon (CYC) – 138 points

L Blackford (CYC) – 106 points

A Chandrasinghe (CYC) – 67 points

Important stats for CYC vs DSB Dream11 prediction team

R Mark: 4 wickets

J Wood: 26 runs and 3 wickets

H Burdon: 93 runs

A Chandrasinghe: 39 runs

M Bryant: 26 runs

CYC vs DSB Dream11 Prediction Today

CYC vs DSB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: L Blackford, H Burdon, A Chandrasinghe, M Bryant, C Maladay, C Kelly, T O’Connell, R Mark, J Wood, N Winter, X Crone

Captain: M Bryant, Vice-Captain: C Maladay

CYC vs DSB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #2: L Blackford, D Kant, H Burdon, A Chandrasinghe, M Bryant, C Maladay, C Kelly, R Mark, J Wood, N Winter, X Crone

Captain: R Mark, Vice-Captain: J Wood

