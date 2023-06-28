CYC vs STS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Strike League T20 match – June 28, 2023

The second game of the 20 Over CDU Strike Series will get underway between City Cyclones and Southern Storm on Wednesday, June 28. TIO Cricket Stadium in Darwin will be hosting this match at 2 PM IST.

Both teams would be looking to carry their form from the 50-over format to light up the shortest format of the CDU Strike Series. With only a handful of league games, CYC and STS will be looking to grab those crucial points to make early advancement in this tournament.

Charles Darwin University has organized this league in a bid to revolutionize youth cricket which can yield top cricketing talent who can go on to represent Australia.

With that being said, let us look at the top three players you can pick as a captain or vice-captain in your CYC vs STS Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Joel Curtis (STS) - 7 credits

Joel is a promising wicketkeeper-batsman who has achieved some noteworthy records for his local cricket club in Western Australia. Representing Midland Guildford Cricket Club, Joel has amassed 7590 runs in 322 matches at an impressive average of 28.64. This also includes his best individual score of 138.

Besides, he is also sharp with his glovework behind the stumps. He is just a stone’s throw away from making it to the highest level. Hence, he should definitely feature as a captain or vice-captain in your CYC vs STS Dream11 prediction team.

#2 Sam Heazlett (CYC) - 9 credits

Marsh One Day Cup - QLD v VIC

Heazlett has been consistently performing in Australian domestic cricket and has piled up a lot of runs in List A, First Class, and T20 cricket. He has scored 898 runs at an average of just under 20 which includes his best score of 74*. Besides, he strikes at a fairly good rate of 130 and has a wide array of shots in the book to terrorize the bowlers.

With his aggressive style, we recommend picking Heazlett as captain or vice-captain in your CYC vs STS Dream11 prediction team.

#1 Jason Sangha (STS) - 9 credits

Sheffield Shield - WA v NSW: Day 3

Jason is a fine all-rounder who has plenty of quality experience in Big Bash Franchise cricket. He has made some formidable contributions with the bat and the ball for his franchise Sydney Thunder. He averages 30.72 with the bat and has scored nearly 700 runs at a strike of just under 120. He also has an impressive career-best score of 91* to his name.

In addition, he has picked up four wickets in this format which features his best bowling figures of 2/16. Jason has all the ingredients he needs to become a highly prolific all-rounder. He should surely be given a go as the captain or vice-captain in your CYC vs STS Dream11 prediction match.

