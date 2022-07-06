CYC vs STS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Strike League T20, Match 2

City Cyclones (CYC) will take on Southern Storm (STS) in the second match of the Strike League T20 at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin on Wednesday, July 6.

The first match between the Northern Tide and Desert Blaze had to be abandoned due to heavy rain, so technically, this will be the first match of the Strike League T20 this season. While Tom Jackson, Tim Ward, Coby Edmondstone and Andrew Richards are expected to be pivotal for City Cyclones, Mitchell Owen, Jack Clayton, Sam Fanning and Bradley Hope are the Southern Storm's key players.

CYC vs STS Probable Playing 11 Today

CYC XI

Liam Blackford (wk), Ashley Chandrasinghe, Dylan Brasher, Tom Jackson, Tim Ward, Hugo Burdon, Caelan Maladay, Coby Edmondstone, Jordan Buckingham, Reiley Mark, Andrew Richards.

STS XI

Michael Kudra (wk), Param Uppal, Sam Fanning, Charlie Bignell, Awad Naqvi, Bailey Capel, Bradley Hope, Hamish Martin, Jack Clayton, Toby Gray, Mitchell Owen.

Match Details

CYC vs STS, Strike League T20, Match 2

Date and Time: 6th July, 2022, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin generally favors the batters, and it won’t be surprising to see a high-scoring encounter today. However, the pacers might find some movement with the new ball.

Today’s CYC vs STS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Kudra is a decent batter and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batters

A Chandrasinghe scored 27 runs off 26 deliveries in the last match.

S Fanning has been in great form recently. He has two fifties and three 30-plus scores in his last five outings.

All-rounder

C Edmondstone has played two 30-plus knocks in his last four matches, in addition to taking four wickets.

Bowler

J Kann is known for his accuracy and ability to provide regular breakthroughs

Top 5 best players to pick in CYC vs STS Dream11 prediction team

A Chandrasinghe (CYC)

B Hope (STS)

C Maladay (CYC)

C Edmondstone (CYC)

J Reed (CYC)

Important stats for CYC vs STS Dream11 prediction team

A Chandrasinghe: 27 runs in the last match

B Hope: 357 runs and 25 wickets in the last 27 matches

N Wheeler: 275 runs and 12 wickets in the last 17 matches

J Reed: 16 wickets in the last 10 matches

J Kann: 18 wickets in the last 17 matches

CYC vs STS Dream11 Prediction Today (Strike League T20)

CYC vs STS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Strike League T20.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Kudra, A Chandrasinghe, C Bignell, S Fanning, B Hope, C Maladay, C Emondstone, N Wheeler, J Reed, J Kann, T Gray.

Captain: B Hope. Vice-captain: C Maladay.

CYC vs STS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Strike League T20.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Kudra, L Blackford, A Chandrasinghe, C Bignell, S Fanning, B Hope, C Maladay, N Wheeler, J Reed, J Kann, T Gray.

Captain: A Chandrasinghe. Vice-captain: N Wheeler.

