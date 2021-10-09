CYM vs BCP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Cyprus Moufflons CC will take on Black Caps in Game No. 44 of ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 at Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol.

Cyprus Moufflons will enter the fixture with a lot of confidence after winning their last two matches over Cyprus Eagles CTL. They've had a great tournament thus far, winning 10 of the 12 games. Cyprus Moufflons will be hoping to keep their incredible form going and emerge victorious.

The Black Caps, on the other hand, are in second position in the ECS T10 standings. They have won eight of their 12 games, with the last two victories coming against the Nicosia Tigers CC. The Black Caps will now aim to put up a strong performance in this match.

CYM vs BCP Probable Playing 11 Today

Cyprus Moufflons

Muhammad Hussain (C), Scott Austin (WK), Mehran Khan, Waqar Ali, Gurdeep Sharma, Gursewak Singh, Minhas Khan, Lakhwinder Singh, Murtaza Yamin, Abu Sufyan, Ghulam Murtaza.

Black Caps

Rajwinder Singh Brar (C), Ashish Bam (WK), Atta Ullah, Pawandeep, Ram Sahaya Haritwal, Waqas Akhtar, Rajinder Singh Nadania, Qasim Anwar, Parminder Singh, Umar Farooq, Gurwinder Singh.

CYM vs BCP Match Details

Match: Cyprus Moufflons vs Black Caps

Date and Time: 10th October, 12.00 AM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

The Ypsonas Cricket Ground is suitable for batting. The bowlers have struggled a bit on this track while the batters enjoy batting on this surface. A thrilling and high-scoring game could be on the cards.

Today’s CYM vs BCP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Scott Austin: Austin is a safe option for the wicketkeeper position. He has the ability to hit big shots and also contribute behind the stumps.

Batters

Atta Ullah: Atta Ullah has been a consistent performer this season. He can be crucial in this match.

Mehran Khan: Mehran Khan has looked impressive with the bat. So far in the tournament, he has 291 runs to his name and is expected to add more to his tally.

All-rounders

Waqas Akhtar: He has assisted the team in both departments, scoring 285 runs and picking up 11 wickets in the tournament. He could be a key player in this game.

Gursewak Singh: Singh is a capable all-round player. He has been consistent in both departments and can be vital in this match.

Bowlers

Qasim Anwar: Anwar has taken eight wickets so far and has also contributed with his bat. He is a must pick from the bowling department.

Lakhwinder Singh: Lakhwinder is a bowler to keep an eye on. He's been doing well with the ball and is expected to deliver in this game.

Top 5 best players to pick in CYM vs BCP Dream11 prediction team

Waqas Akhtar: 825 points

Atta Ullah: 597 points

Lakhwinder Singh: 563 points

Gursewak Singh: 553 points

Qasim Anwar: 489 points

Important stats for CYM vs BCP Dream11 prediction team

Waqas Akhtar: 12 matches, 285 runs, 11 wickets

Atta Ullah: 12 matches, 277 runs

Lakhwinder Singh: 12 matches, 16 wickets

Gursewak Singh: 11 matches, 137 runs, 8 wickets

Qasim Anwar: 12 matches, 8 wickets

CYM vs BCP Dream11 Prediction Today

CYM vs BCP Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Scott Austin, Ashish Bam, Atta Ullah, Mehran Khan, Waqas Ali, Waqas Akhtar, Gursewak Singh, Rajwinder Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Qasim Anwar, Ghulam Murtaza

Captain: Mehran Khan, Vice-Captain: Atta Ullah

CYM vs BCP Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Scott Austin, Atta Ullah, Mehran Khan, Pawandeep, Muhammad Hussain, Waqas Akhtar, Gursewak Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Waqim Anwar, Parminder Singh, Gurwinder Singh.

Captain: Wasim Anwar, Vice-Captain: Lakhwinder Singh

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee