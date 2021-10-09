CYM vs BCP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Cyprus Moufflons CC will take on Black Caps in Game No. 44 of ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 at Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol.
Cyprus Moufflons will enter the fixture with a lot of confidence after winning their last two matches over Cyprus Eagles CTL. They've had a great tournament thus far, winning 10 of the 12 games. Cyprus Moufflons will be hoping to keep their incredible form going and emerge victorious.
The Black Caps, on the other hand, are in second position in the ECS T10 standings. They have won eight of their 12 games, with the last two victories coming against the Nicosia Tigers CC. The Black Caps will now aim to put up a strong performance in this match.
CYM vs BCP Probable Playing 11 Today
Cyprus Moufflons
Muhammad Hussain (C), Scott Austin (WK), Mehran Khan, Waqar Ali, Gurdeep Sharma, Gursewak Singh, Minhas Khan, Lakhwinder Singh, Murtaza Yamin, Abu Sufyan, Ghulam Murtaza.
Black Caps
Rajwinder Singh Brar (C), Ashish Bam (WK), Atta Ullah, Pawandeep, Ram Sahaya Haritwal, Waqas Akhtar, Rajinder Singh Nadania, Qasim Anwar, Parminder Singh, Umar Farooq, Gurwinder Singh.
CYM vs BCP Match Details
Match: Cyprus Moufflons vs Black Caps
Date and Time: 10th October, 12.00 AM IST
Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol
Pitch Report
The Ypsonas Cricket Ground is suitable for batting. The bowlers have struggled a bit on this track while the batters enjoy batting on this surface. A thrilling and high-scoring game could be on the cards.
Today’s CYM vs BCP Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Scott Austin: Austin is a safe option for the wicketkeeper position. He has the ability to hit big shots and also contribute behind the stumps.
Batters
Atta Ullah: Atta Ullah has been a consistent performer this season. He can be crucial in this match.
Mehran Khan: Mehran Khan has looked impressive with the bat. So far in the tournament, he has 291 runs to his name and is expected to add more to his tally.
All-rounders
Waqas Akhtar: He has assisted the team in both departments, scoring 285 runs and picking up 11 wickets in the tournament. He could be a key player in this game.
Gursewak Singh: Singh is a capable all-round player. He has been consistent in both departments and can be vital in this match.
Bowlers
Qasim Anwar: Anwar has taken eight wickets so far and has also contributed with his bat. He is a must pick from the bowling department.
Lakhwinder Singh: Lakhwinder is a bowler to keep an eye on. He's been doing well with the ball and is expected to deliver in this game.
Top 5 best players to pick in CYM vs BCP Dream11 prediction team
Waqas Akhtar: 825 points
Atta Ullah: 597 points
Lakhwinder Singh: 563 points
Gursewak Singh: 553 points
Qasim Anwar: 489 points
Important stats for CYM vs BCP Dream11 prediction team
Waqas Akhtar: 12 matches, 285 runs, 11 wickets
Atta Ullah: 12 matches, 277 runs
Lakhwinder Singh: 12 matches, 16 wickets
Gursewak Singh: 11 matches, 137 runs, 8 wickets
Qasim Anwar: 12 matches, 8 wickets
CYM vs BCP Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Scott Austin, Ashish Bam, Atta Ullah, Mehran Khan, Waqas Ali, Waqas Akhtar, Gursewak Singh, Rajwinder Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Qasim Anwar, Ghulam Murtaza
Captain: Mehran Khan, Vice-Captain: Atta Ullah
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Scott Austin, Atta Ullah, Mehran Khan, Pawandeep, Muhammad Hussain, Waqas Akhtar, Gursewak Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Waqim Anwar, Parminder Singh, Gurwinder Singh.
Captain: Wasim Anwar, Vice-Captain: Lakhwinder Singh