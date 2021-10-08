CYM vs CES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Cyprus Moufflons CC will take on Cyprus Eagles in the 41st & 42nd match of the ECS-T10 Cyprus on 8th October at Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol.

The Moufflons have been excellent in this tournament having won eight of their 10 games. They will aim to maintain their dominance in this match.

Cyprus Eagles are currently fifth in the ECS-T10 points table with five victories and as many defeats. They lost their previous game against the Nicosia Fighters and will be aiming to make a comeback in this battle.

CYM vs CES Probable Playing 11 Today

Cyprus Moufflons

Waqar Ali, Scott Austin, Gurdeep Sharma, Gursewak Singh, Minhas Khan, Mehran Khan, Hamza Rehman, Zeeshan Sarwar (WK), Lakhwinder Singh (C), Abu Sufyan, Murtaza Yamin

Cyprus Eagles

Naseer Ahmed (WK), Jawad Shah, Suresh Kumar, Charan Nalluri, Ranjith Nerella, Rajasekhar Poluri, Manikanta Ranimekala (C), Tirupathi Sandirdy, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Umar Shah, Srinivas Angarekkala

Match Details

Match: CYM vs CES, ECS-T10 Cyprus

Date and Time: 8th October, 9.30 pm & 9th October 12:00 am IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

The track at Ypsonas Cricket Ground is ideal for batting, with minimal support for the bowlers. Pacers might see some movement initially, whereas batters will enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes onto the bat nicely. The average score of the first innings in the last four matches is approximately 90.

The team that wins the toss should bowl first.

Today’s CYM vs CES Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Zeeshan Sarwar: Zeeshan is a safe option from the wicketkeeper section. He has been decent with the bat and has also contributed behind the stumps.

Batters

Umar Shah: Umar has been performing consistently in the past four matches. He has contributed to both elements of the game, scoring 180 runs and chipping in with four wickets.

Mehran Khan: Mehran is a consistent batter for the Moufflons. He has hammered 227 runs with an excellent strike rate of 186.06.

All-rounders

Jawad Ali-Shah: Jawad is a standout performer from the Eagles. He has smashed 220 runs and has also scalped 10 wickets in 10 games.

Gursewak Singh: Gursewak can contribute to both aspects of the game. He has scored 101 runs and has also picked up six wickets.

Bowlers

Lakhwinder Singh: Lakhwinder is a great option in the bowling department. He has picked up 11 wickets in 10 games and will be looking to add more to his tally.

Charan Nalluri: Charan has been decent with the ball in this tournament. He has bagged three wickets in the last two matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in CYM vs CES Dream11 prediction team

Jawad Ali Shah: 788 points

Rajashekar Poluri: 482 points

Umar Shah: 432 points

Gursewak Singh-I: 403 points

Lakhwinder Singh: 395 points

Important stats for CYM vs CES Dream11 prediction team

Jawad Ali Shah: 10 matches, 220 runs & 10 wickets

Umar Shah: 10 matches, 180 runs & 4 wickets

Rajashekar Poluri: 10 matches, 231 runs

Gursewak Singh-I: 9 matches, 101 runs & 6 wickets

Lakhwinder Singh: 10 matches, 11 wickets

CYM vs CES Dream11 Prediction Today

CYM vs CES Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zeeshan Sarwar, Naseer Ahmed-I, Umar Shah, Mehran Khan, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Jawad Ali-Shah, Rajashekar Poluri, Gursewak Singh-I, Lakhwinder Singh, Murtaza Yamin, Charan Nalluri

Captain: Umar Shah Vice-Captain: Lakhwinder Singh

CYM vs CES Dream11 Team - 2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zeeshan Sarwar, Waqar Ali, Umar Shah, Mehran Khan, Srinivas Angarekkala, Jawad Ali-Shah, Gursewak Singh-I, Lakhwinder Singh, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Abu Sufyan-I, Charan Nalluri

Captain: Jawad Ali-Shah Vice-Captain: Gursewak Singh

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee