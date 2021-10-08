CYM vs CES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Cyprus Moufflons CC will take on Cyprus Eagles in the 41st & 42nd match of the ECS-T10 Cyprus on 8th October at Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol.
The Moufflons have been excellent in this tournament having won eight of their 10 games. They will aim to maintain their dominance in this match.
Cyprus Eagles are currently fifth in the ECS-T10 points table with five victories and as many defeats. They lost their previous game against the Nicosia Fighters and will be aiming to make a comeback in this battle.
CYM vs CES Probable Playing 11 Today
Cyprus Moufflons
Waqar Ali, Scott Austin, Gurdeep Sharma, Gursewak Singh, Minhas Khan, Mehran Khan, Hamza Rehman, Zeeshan Sarwar (WK), Lakhwinder Singh (C), Abu Sufyan, Murtaza Yamin
Cyprus Eagles
Naseer Ahmed (WK), Jawad Shah, Suresh Kumar, Charan Nalluri, Ranjith Nerella, Rajasekhar Poluri, Manikanta Ranimekala (C), Tirupathi Sandirdy, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Umar Shah, Srinivas Angarekkala
Match Details
Match: CYM vs CES, ECS-T10 Cyprus
Date and Time: 8th October, 9.30 pm & 9th October 12:00 am IST
Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol
Pitch Report
The track at Ypsonas Cricket Ground is ideal for batting, with minimal support for the bowlers. Pacers might see some movement initially, whereas batters will enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes onto the bat nicely. The average score of the first innings in the last four matches is approximately 90.
The team that wins the toss should bowl first.
Today’s CYM vs CES Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Zeeshan Sarwar: Zeeshan is a safe option from the wicketkeeper section. He has been decent with the bat and has also contributed behind the stumps.
Batters
Umar Shah: Umar has been performing consistently in the past four matches. He has contributed to both elements of the game, scoring 180 runs and chipping in with four wickets.
Mehran Khan: Mehran is a consistent batter for the Moufflons. He has hammered 227 runs with an excellent strike rate of 186.06.
All-rounders
Jawad Ali-Shah: Jawad is a standout performer from the Eagles. He has smashed 220 runs and has also scalped 10 wickets in 10 games.
Gursewak Singh: Gursewak can contribute to both aspects of the game. He has scored 101 runs and has also picked up six wickets.
Bowlers
Lakhwinder Singh: Lakhwinder is a great option in the bowling department. He has picked up 11 wickets in 10 games and will be looking to add more to his tally.
Charan Nalluri: Charan has been decent with the ball in this tournament. He has bagged three wickets in the last two matches.
Top 5 best players to pick in CYM vs CES Dream11 prediction team
Jawad Ali Shah: 788 points
Rajashekar Poluri: 482 points
Umar Shah: 432 points
Gursewak Singh-I: 403 points
Lakhwinder Singh: 395 points
Important stats for CYM vs CES Dream11 prediction team
Jawad Ali Shah: 10 matches, 220 runs & 10 wickets
Umar Shah: 10 matches, 180 runs & 4 wickets
Rajashekar Poluri: 10 matches, 231 runs
Gursewak Singh-I: 9 matches, 101 runs & 6 wickets
Lakhwinder Singh: 10 matches, 11 wickets
CYM vs CES Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zeeshan Sarwar, Naseer Ahmed-I, Umar Shah, Mehran Khan, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Jawad Ali-Shah, Rajashekar Poluri, Gursewak Singh-I, Lakhwinder Singh, Murtaza Yamin, Charan Nalluri
Captain: Umar Shah Vice-Captain: Lakhwinder Singh
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zeeshan Sarwar, Waqar Ali, Umar Shah, Mehran Khan, Srinivas Angarekkala, Jawad Ali-Shah, Gursewak Singh-I, Lakhwinder Singh, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Abu Sufyan-I, Charan Nalluri
Captain: Jawad Ali-Shah Vice-Captain: Gursewak Singh