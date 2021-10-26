CYM vs CES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Cyprus Moufflons will take on Cyprus Eagles in the 33th & 34th match of the ECS-T10 Cyprus Encore on 26th October at Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol.

Cyprus Moufflons are placed at the top of the ECS-T10 Cyprus Encore standings having won all of their eight games. They are in top form and will be looking to maintain their winning momentum in this match.

Cyprus Eagles, on the other hand, are third in the points table with five victories and three defeats. They have been in decent form and will aim to grab another win in this match.

CYM vs CES Probable Playing 11 Today

Cyprus Moufflons

Waqar Ali, Scott Austin, Gurdeep Sharma, Gursewak Singh, Muhammad Hussain (C), Minhas Khan, Mehran Khan, Ghulam Murtaza (WK), Lakhwinder Singh, Abu Sufyan, Murtaza Yamin

Cyprus Eagles

Srinivas Angarekkala, Rajasekhar Poluri, Naseer Ahmed (WK), Manikanta Ranimekala (C), Umar Shah, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Ranjith Nerella, Suresh Kumar, Jawad Shah, Amit Patel

Match Details

Match: CYM vs CES, ECS-T10 Cyprus Encore

Date and Time: 26th October, 9.30 pm & 27th October 12:00 am IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

The surface at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol generally favors the batters. The ball comes onto the bat nicely, making it easier for the batters to play their shots. A total of around 110 could prove to be challenging on this ground.

The team winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a big total.

Today’s CYM vs CES Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Naseer Ahmed: Naseer is a safe option from the wicketkeeper section. He has been in excellent touch with the bat and has also contributed behind the stumps.

Batters

Waqar Ali: Waqar has not done much with the bat but has chipped in 18 wickets so far and will be looking to add more to his kitty.

Mehran Khan: Mehran has been a consistent batter for the Moufflons. He has scored 542 runs in this tournament and will be aiming to add a few more runs to his total.

All-rounders

Jawad Ali Shah: Jawad has been a fantastic performer for the Eagles. He has smashed 588 runs and has also scalped 13 wickets in 20 games.

Gursewak Singh: Gursewak is a must-pick in the all-rounder category. He has scored 281 runs so far and has also bagged 10 wickets.

Bowlers

Tirupathi Sandireddy: He is a good pick from the bowling department and can also contribute handy runs with the bat. He could be a crucial player in this match.

Lakhwinder Singh: Lakhwinder is the best option in the bowling section. He has chipped in 30 wickets so far and will look forward to adding more to his tally.

Top 5 best players to pick in CYM vs CES Dream11 prediction team

Jawad Ali Shah: 1534 points

Lakhwinder Singh: 1279

Gursewak Singh: 977 points

Mehran Khan: 902 points

Waqar Ali: 755 points

Important stats for CYM vs CES Dream11 prediction team

Mehran Khan: 21 matches, 542 runs

Jawad Ali Shah: 20 matches, 588 runs & 13 wickets.

Gursewak Singh: 20 matches, 301 runs & 11 wickets

Lakhwinder Singh: 21 matches,, 35 wickets

Rajashekar Poluri: 20 matches, 348 runs

CYM vs CES Dream11 Prediction Today

CYM vs CES Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Naseer Ahmed, Mehran Khan, Gurdeep Sharma, Waqar Ali, Jawad Ali Shah, Srinivas Angarekkala, Gursewak Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Murtaza Yamin, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Tirupathi Sandireddy

Captain: Jawad Ali Shah Vice-Captain: Gursewak Singh

CYM vs CES Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Naseer Ahmed, Scott Austin, Mehran Khan, Umar Shah, Waqar Ali, Jawad Ali Shah, Srinivas Angarekkala, Gursewak Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Abu Sufiyan, Tirupathi Sandireddy

Captain: Lakhwinder Singh Vice-Captain: Mehran Khan

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee