CYM vs LIZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECS Cyprus T10, Match 41

The 41st match of the ECS Cyprus T10 will see Cyprus Moufflons CC (CYM) square off against Limassol Zalmi (LIZ) at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol on Monday, April 17. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the CYM vs LIZ Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

This will be the first match for both teams in the tournament. They will look to get off to a winning start in order to keep themselves ahead of the competition.

CYM vs LIZ Match Details

The 41st game of the ECS Cyprus T10 will be played on April 17 at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol and will start at 7 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: CYM vs LIZ, Match 41

Date and Time: April 17, 2023; 7 pm IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

CYM vs LIZ Probable Playing XIs

CYM Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

CYM Probable Playing XI

G Murtaza-I, P Wellege, Z Sarwar, M Khan, S Ejaz, A Umair, W Ali, T Singh-I, L Singh, M Bilal, and M Singh.

LIZ Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

LIZ Probable Playing XI

M Huzfaiza, S Ali, J Ali-Shah, U Shah, S Khan, A Rehman, M Farhad, B Ayub, M Khan, H Ullah, and S Sagar.

CYM vs LIZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Huzfaiza

Huzfaiza bats in the top order and also has a very safe pair of hands behind the stumps. This makes him the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

Z Sarwar

Sarwar bats in the top order and can play some explosive shots from the very outset of the innings. This makes him the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

S Khan

S Khan could be a very effective all-rounder. He has the ability to pick up wickets and score runs at crucial stages. Khan looks like the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

L Singh

L Singh could be lethal with the ball in the opening stages of an innings and at the death. He has the ability to pick up wickets and give his team a great advantage. This makes him the best bowler pick for the match.

CYM vs LIZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Z Sarwar

Sarwar bats in the top order and hence gets a higher number of deliveries to play. He can also score runs at a great rate and that makes him the best choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

S Khan

S Khan can be very effective with both the bat and the ball. He can pick up valuable points in both innings of the match and that makes him a safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for CYM vs LIZ, Match 41

M Huzfaiza

Z Sarwar

S Khan-I

L Singh

W Ali

CYM vs LIZ Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be a balanced one. Top-order batters and all-rounders who will complete their quota of overs with the ball will be good picks for the match.

CYM vs LIZ Dream11 Prediction, Match 41, Head-to-head Team

CYM vs LIZ Dream11 Prediction, Match 41, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: M Huzfaiza

Batters: M Khan, Z Sarwar, S Ali-II

All-rounders: W Ali, S Kumar, S Khan-I, A Rehman

Bowlers: L Singh, B Ayub, M Bilal

CYM vs LIZ Dream11 Prediction, Match 41, Grand League Team

CYM vs LIZ Dream11 Prediction, Match 41, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: M Huzfaiza

Batters: M Khan, Z Sarwar, S Ali-II

All-rounders: W Ali, S Kumar, S Khan-I, A Rehman

Bowlers: L Singh, B Ayub, M Bilal

