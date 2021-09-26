CYM vs NCT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing 11 

Cyprus Moufflons CC will face off against Nicosia Tigers CC in the 21st and 22nd Match of the ECS T10 on 26th September at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol.

Cyprus Moufflons CC are just behind Nicosia Tigers CC in second place in the points table, having won four of their six matches. They defeated the Black Caps by a massive margin of 57 runs in their previous match and will aim to keep their momentum going into this game.

Nicosia Tigers CC, on the other hand, have maintained an excellent record, winning six of their eight matches to claim the well-deserved first spot. In their previous match, they defeated Amados CC by three wickets and would now look to grab another victory to hold on to the top spot.

CYM vs NCT Probable Playing 11 Today

Cyprus Moufflons CC

Scott Austin, Zeeshan Sarwar (WK), Gurdeep Sharma, Muhammad Hussain (C), Waqar Ali, Mehran Khan, Minhas Khan, Gursewak Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Murtaza Yamin, Abu Sufyan

Nicosia Tigers CC

Abid Ali (WK), Roman Mazumder, Delwar Hossain, Shakil. Kazi Saiful, Sakhawat Hossain, Anowar Hossain, Faysal Mia (C), Shajjad Baddan, Iftekar Jaman, Tomal Aminul

CYM vs NCT Match Details

Match: Cyprus Moufflons CC vs Nicosia Tigers CC

Date and Time: 26th September, 9.30 PM IST and 27th September 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol is suitable for batting. The pacers should get the ball moving, while the batters should enjoy the ball skidding onto the bat. A total of around 100 could prove to be challenging and the team winning the toss will want to bat first on this surface.

Today’s CYM vs NCT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Abid Ali: Ali is an experienced batter and can also be crucial behind the stumps. He can be a match-winner in this game.

Batsmen

Roman Mazumder: Roman has been phenomenal with the bat. In eight games so far, he has scored 200 runs and taken one wicket.

Waqar Ali: Waqar has not made an impact with the bat, but he has been outstanding with the ball, taking eight wickets.

All-rounders

Iftekar Jaman: Jaman has contributed to both departments of the game. He has scored 37 runs and grabbed eight wickets in the tournament so far.

Mehran Khan: Khan is a good option in the all-rounder category. He has not been particularly impressive with the ball, but has scored 136 runs in the tournament with the bat.

Bowlers

Tomal Aminul: Aminul has taken six wickets in seven matches and will look to add more to his tally in this game.

Murtaza Yamin: Yamin has been decent with the ball, grabbing eight wickets in nine games. He could be crucial in today’s game.

Top 5 best players to pick in CYM vs NCT Dream11 prediction team

Iftekar Jaman: 437 points

Roman Mazumder: 346 points

Waqar Ali: 310 points

Tomal Aminul: 307 points

Anowar Hossain: 306 points

Important stats for CYM vs NCT Dream11 prediction team

Iftekar Jaman: 8 matches, 37 runs, 8 wickets

Roman Mazumder: 8 matches, 200 runs, 1 wicket

Waqar Ali: 6 matches, 8 wickets

Tomal Aminul: 7 matches, 6 wickets

Anowar Hossain: 8 matches, 51 runs, 7 wickets

CYM vs NCT Dream11 Prediction Today

CYM vs NCT Dream11 Team -1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abid Ali, Scott Austin, Roman Mazumder, Waqar Ali, Mehran Khan, Minhas Khan, Iftekar Jaman, Anowar Hossain, Tomal Aminul, Murtaza Yamin, Lakhwinder Singh.

Captain: Iftekar Jaman, Vice-Captain: Roman Mazumder

CYM vs NCT Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abid Ali, Zeeshan Sarwar, Roman Mazumder, Waqar Ali, Sakhawat Hossain, Mehran Khan, Iftekar Jaman, Anowar Hossain, Tomal Aminul, Murtaza Yamin, Abu Sufyan.

Captain: Tomal Aminul, Vice-Captain: Anowar Hossain

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee