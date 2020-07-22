CYM vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Cyprus Match - July 23rd, 2020

Match 18 of the ECS T10 Cyprus League pits Cyprus Moufflons against Nicosia Tigers in what promises to be a very competitive clash.

Both teams have had contrasting performances so far in this competition. While the Moufflons are placed second on the points table, Nicosia Tigers haven't been at their best as they linger at third place.

Although there is an evident difference in quality between the two sides, we should be in for an even contest with the Tigers improving on Wednesday. With all to play for in this game, we could see an upset in the ECS T10 Cyprus League 2020.

Squads to choose from

Cyprus Moufflons

Ahil Malik, Arslan Ashraf, Murtaza Yamin, Rajasekhar Poluri, Murali Alanki, Manikanta Ranimekala, Gurdeep Sharma, Lakhwinder Singh, Zeeshan Sarwar, Gaganpreet Singh, Riyaz Kajalwala, Manjinder Singh, Gurwinder Sing, Gursewak Singh, Muneeb Mughal, Waqar Ali, Ravi Kumar, Mehran Khan, Ghulam Murtaza, Minhas Khan, Chamal Sadun, Nalin Pathirana, Kamal Raiz, Muhammad Hussain and Scott Austin

Nicosia Tigers

Abdul Manan, Abdul Mobeen, Abid Ali, Aizaz Jameel, Amir Sohail, Anowar Hossain, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Benojir Ahmed, Faysal Mia, Habibur Rahman, Iftekar Jaman, Jahid Hassan, Kazi Saiful, Yasir Khan, Rashidul Hasan, Roman Mazumder, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Sakhawat Hossain, Mainul Hasan, Saurav Ahmed, Faruk Ahmed and Qasim Anwar.

Predicted Playing XIs

Cyprus Moufflons

Z Sarwar, C Sadun, M Mughal, M Hussain, M Khan, G Singh, G Sharma, K Raiz, W Ali, R Kumar and G Singh

Nicosia Tigers

Y Khan, A Ali, A Hussain, R Hassan, F Ahmed, A Jameel, S Ul Hassan, A Al Tasman, A Mubeen, K Saiful and F Mia

Match Details

Match: Cyprus Moufflons vs Nicosia Tigers

Date: 23rd July 2020, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

The pitch in Limassol is a very good one to bat on, with the ball coming on nicely to the bat. With no variable bounce or much movement on offer, the batsmen will be tempted to take the bowling on from ball one. Batting first is the preferred option, with 110 being a highly competitive score on this surface.

ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

CYM vs NCT Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Y Khan, Z Sarwar, M Hussain, S Ul Hassan, C Sadun, G Singh, G Sharma, R Kumar, W Ali, F Ahmed and F Mia

Captain: G Singh, Vice-Captain: R Kumar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Al Tasman, Z Sarwar, M Hussain, S Ul Hassan, C Sadun, G Singh, G Sharma, R Kumar, W Ali, F Ahmed and R Hassan

Captain: R Kumar, Vice-Captain: Z Sarwar