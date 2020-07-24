CYM vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Cyprus Match - July 24th, 2020

The first of the two knockout matches in the ECS T10 Cyprus League sees the Nicosia Tigers facing a daunting challenge in the form of Cyprus Moufflons.

Both teams have had decent campaigns, although the Moufflons have been the better of the two. The Moufflons have only lost to the Lions, who topped the points table in the league stage. On the other hand, the Tigers just about sneaked into third position with a couple of wins against Amdocs.

Although the Moufflons are the clear favourites for this game, the Tigers' improved performance against Amdocs earlier in the day holds them in good stead. With both teams looking for the all-important win, we are in for a cracking encounter in Limassol.

Squads to choose from

Cyprus Moufflons

Ahil Malik, Arslan Ashraf, Murtaza Yamin, Rajasekhar Poluri, Murali Alanki, Manikanta Ranimekala, Gurdeep Sharma, Lakhwinder Singh, Zeeshan Sarwar, Gaganpreet Singh, Riyaz Kajalwala, Manjinder Singh, Gurwinder Sing, Gursewak Singh, Muneeb Mughal, Waqar Ali, Ravi Kumar, Mehran Khan, Ghulam Murtaza, Minhas Khan, Chamal Sadun, Nalin Pathirana, Kamal Raiz, Muhammad Hussain and Scott Austin

Nicosia Tigers

Abdul Manan, Abdul Mobeen, Abid Ali, Aizaz Jameel, Amir Sohail, Anowar Hossain, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Benojir Ahmed, Faysal Mia, Habibur Rahman, Iftekar Jaman, Jahid Hassan, Kazi Saiful, Yasir Khan, Rashidul Hasan, Roman Mazumder, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Sakhawat Hossain, Mainul Hasan, Saurav Ahmed, Faruk Ahmed and Qasim Anwar.

Predicted Playing XIs

Cyprus Moufflons

Z Sarwar, C Sadun, M Mughal, M Hussain, M Khan, G Singh, G Sharma, K Raiz, W Ali, R Kumar and G Singh

Nicosia Tigers

Y Khan, A Ali, A Hussain, R Hassan, F Ahmed, A Jameel, S Ul Hassan, A Al Tasman, A Mubeen, K Saiful and F Mia

Match Details

Match: Cyprus Moufflons vs Nicosia Tigers

Date: 24th July 2020, at 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

The pitch in Limassol is a very good one to bat on with 100 being a bare minimum at this venue. The bowlers have been getting some help of late, although the dimensions of the ground go against them.

Both teams will ideally want to bat first on this surface with 120 being a highly competitive total given the batting prowess on both rosters.

ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

CYM vs NCT Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Y Khan, M Khan, C Sadun, K Saiful, A Jameel, G Singh, R Hassan, R Kumar, W Ali, F Mia and F Ahmed

Captain: Y Khan, Vice-Captain: G Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Z Sarwar, M Khan, S Ul Hassan, K Saiful, A Jameel, G Singh, R Hassan, R Kumar, W Ali, F Mia and F Ahmed

Captain: R Kumar, Vice-Captain: G Singh