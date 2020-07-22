CYM vs PNL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Cyprus Match - July 23rd, 2020

The Cyprus Moufflons are back in action as they take on Punjab Lions in a top-of-the-table clash on Thursday.

Both sides have starred in this tournament with brilliant batting performances to complement their potent bowling attacks. The Lions in particular have been excellent, with two very dominating wins over the Moufflons earlier in the competition.

Given how both teams have dominated proceedings over the week, we can expect a very high-scoring game as the points table takes shape in the ECS T10 Cyprus League 2020.

Squads to choose from

Punjab Lions

Amardeep Singh, Amit Kumar, Tejwinder Singh, Taranjit Singh, Neeraj Tiwari, Mangala Gunasekar, Faisal Sarwar, Satnam Singh, Gurapartap Singh, Harpreet Singh, Harwinder Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Kunal Saini, Satish Kumar, Sukhjeet Singh, Sunil Sharma, Sushil Kumar, Vikram Verma, Waqas Akhtar and Zeeshan Mehmood.

Cyprus Moufflons

Ahil Malik, Arslan Ashraf, Murtaza Yamin, Rajasekhar Poluri, Murali Alanki, Manikanta Ranimekala, Gurdeep Sharma, Lakhwinder Singh, Zeeshan Sarwar, Gaganpreet Singh, Riyaz Kajalwala, Manjinder Singh, Gurwinder Sing, Gursewak Singh, Muneeb Mughal, Waqar Ali, Ravi Kumar, Mehran Khan, Ghulam Murtaza, Minhas Khan, Chamal Sadun, Nalin Pathirana, Kamal Raiz, Muhammad Hussain and Scott Austin.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Punjab Lions

N Kumar Tiwari, W Akthar, A Singh, G Singh, K Saini, K Singh, M Gunasekara, T Singh, V Verma, S Kumar and S Kumar

Cyprus Moufflons

Z Sarwar, C Sadun, M Mughal, M Hussain, M Khan, G Singh, G Sharma, K Raiz, W Ali, R Kumar and G Singh

Match Details

Match: Cyprus Moufflons vs Punjab Lions

Date: 23rd July 2020, at 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

Another high-scoring game is on the cards in Cyprus with a flat track awaiting the two sides. While there is a hint of movement for the bowlers early on, the batsmen haven't been deterred with scores of over 100 being notched up at an alarming rate. With the pattern set to continue, both teams would love to win the toss and bat first on Thursday.

ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

CYM vs PNL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Z Sarwar, W Akthar, T Singh, C Sadun, G Singh, M Gunasekara, K Singh, R Kumar, S Kumar, K Raiz and W Ali

Captain: M Gunasekara, Vice-Captain: K Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Kumar Tiwari, W Akthar, T Singh, C Sadun, M Hussain, M Gunasekara, K Singh, R Kumar, S Kumar, K Raiz and W Ali

Captain: M Gunasekara, Vice-Captain: W Akthar