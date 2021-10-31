CYM vs SLL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cyprus Encore Finals 

Cyprus Moufflons will be up against the Sri Lankan Lions in the final of the ECS T10 Cyprus Encore on November 1, Monday, at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol.

Cyprus Moufflons finished at atop the ECS T10 Cyprus Encore points table with 11 wins and only one defeat in 12 matches. They have been in dream form, and will look forward to continuing it and clinching the title.

The Sri Lankan Lions, meanwhile, were placed just below the Moufflons, with ten wins and two defeats in 12 games. They, too, have been brilliant this season, and will look to grab victory in this game to get their hands on the trophy.

CYM vs SLL Probable Playing 11s Today

Cyprus Moufflons

Riyaz Kajalwala, Waqar Ali, Gursewak Singh, Minhas Khan, Mehran Khan, Lakhwinder Singh (C), Abu Sufyan, Abdul Rehman, WCP Wellege (WK), Ghulam Murtaza, Murtaza Yamin.

Sri Lankan Lions

Nalin Pathirana (C & WK), Sachithra Tharanga, Ruwan Jayakodi, Kamal Raiz, Roshan Siriwardana, Dinesh Mendis, Chamal Sadun, BLCS Kumara, Kasun Shanaka, Samith Mapalagama, Saman Kumara.

Match Details

Match: CYM vs SLL, ECS T10 Cyprus Encore.

Date and Time: November 1, 12.00 AM IST.

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol is good for batting. It offers a great deal of assistance to the batters, whereas the bowlers struggle to find help. The average first-innings score in the last two games played on this ground is 94 runs.

Today's CYM vs SLL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sachithra Tharanga: He is a great option from the wicketkeeper section. He has been in excellent touch with the bat in the last five matches, and has also contributed behind the stumps.

Batters

Roshan Siriwardana: He has been a standout performer for the Lions. He can contribute with in both batting and bowling, and prove to be a key player in this game.

Mehran Khan: He has been in great touch with the bat, scoring vital runs. He has scored 642 runs, and will look to add more to his tally.

All-rounders

Chamal Sadun: He is a brilliant all-rounder for the Lions. He has scored 465 runs, and has also grabbed 23 wickets in the tournament.

Gursewak Singh: He is an excellent all-rounder for the Moufflons. He has scored 338 runs, and has also chipped in with 11 wickets in the tournament.

Bowlers

Lakhwinder Singh: He has bowled brilliantly in this tournament, picking up 38 wickets. He could be a key player in this game.

Kamal Raiz: He could be one of the best picks. He has picked up 26 wickets so far, and will look to add more to his tally.

Fie best players to pick in CYM vs SLL Dream11 prediction team

Chamal Sadun: 1683 points.

Lakhwinder Singh: 1420 points.

Roshan Siriwardana: 1378 points.

Mehran Khan: 1170 points.

Gursewak Singh: 1060 points.

Key stats for CYM vs SLL Dream11 prediction team

Mehran Khan: 25 matches, 642 runs.

Chamal Sadun: 24 matches, 465 runs, 23 wickets.

Roshan Siriwardana: 25 matches, 248 runs, 26 wickets.

Lakhwinder Singh: 25 matches, 38 wickets.

Gursewak Singh: 24 matches, 338 runs, 11 wickets.

CYM vs SLL Dream11 Prediction Today

CYM vs SLL Dream11 Team - 1 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sachithra Tharanga, Mehran Khan, Minhas Khan, Roshan Siriwardana, Chamal Sadun, Ruwan Jayakodi, Gursewak Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Murtaza Yamin, Kamal Raiz, Samith Mapalagama.

Captain: Chamal Sadun. Vice-Captain: Mehran Khan.

CYM vs SLL Dream11 Team - 2 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sachithra Tharanga, Nalin Pathirana, Mehran Khan, BLCS Kumara, Roshan Siriwardana, Chamal Sadun, Gursewak Singh, Waqar Ali, Lakhwinder Singh, Kamal Raiz, Samith Mapalagama.

Captain: Roshan Siriwardana. Vice-Captain: Lakhwinder Singh.

Edited by Bhargav