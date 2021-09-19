CYM vs SLL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Cyprus Moufflons will be up against the Sri Lankan Lions in the ECS-T10 Cyprus match on 19th September at Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol.

Cyprus Moufflons have won both of their previous games and are in great form. They will be looking to maintain their winning streak in this match.

The Lions, on the other hand, have lost two matches and need to up their game. They will be aiming for their first victory of the season in this match.

CYM vs SLL Probable Playing 11 Today

Cyprus Moufflons

Waqar Ali, Scott Austin (WK), Gursewak Singh, Muhammad Hussain (C), Minha Khan, Mehran Khan, Ghulam Murtaza, Hamza Rehman, Zeeshan Sarwar, Lakhwinder Singh, Murtaza Yamin

Sri Lankan Lions

Chamal Sadun, Mangala Gunasekara, Ruwan Jayakodi, Pradad Liyanage, Buddika Mahesh, Nalin Pathirana (C) (WK), Denuwan Prartana, Kamal Raiz, Roshan Sirwardana, Sachithra Tharanga, Sujith Tennakoon

Match Details

CYM vs SLL, ECS-T10 Cyprus

Date and Time: 20 September 1at 12:00am IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

The track at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol is a good one to bat on. The average first innings score after the recent matches played is around 98. Six of the eight games have been won batting first.

The team that wins the toss will probably choose to bat first.

Today’s CYM vs SLL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nalin Pathirana: Nalin is a great option from the wicket-keeper section. He has the ability to hit big shots and can be crucial behind the stumps.

Batsmen

Waqar Ali: Waqar has failed to make an impression with the bat but has picked up three wickets. The player can prove to be a vital component if he finds his form in this match.

Chamal Sadun: Sadun is a reliable batsman and can score decent runs with the bat. He can be crucial for his team in today's game.

All-rounders

Minhas Khan: Minhas is the best pick in the all-rounder department. He has scored 78 runs with an excellent S/R of 205.26. Minhas also has the ability to contain batters and can be crucial with the ball.

Denuwan Prarthana: Denuwan is a good option from the all-rounder category. He has scored 54 in two games and has also picked up a wicket.

Bowlers

Murtaza Yamin: Yamin will be the star bowler for the Moufflons. He can prove to be a vital asset owing to his subtle variations.

Kamal Raiz: Kamal will be a key player in today's game. He has picked up four wickets in two matches and will look to add more to his tally.

Top 5 best players to pick in CYM vs SLL Dream11 prediction team

Denuwan Prarthana (SLL)- 107 points

Waqar Ali (CYM)- 127 points

Minhas Khan (CYM)- 122 points

Murtaza Yamin (CYM)- 150 points

Kamal Raiz (SLL)- 144 points

Important stats for CYM vs SLL Dream11 prediction team

Kamal Raiz: 2 matches, 4 wickets

Murtaza Yamin: 2 matches, 4 wickets

Waqar Ali: 2 matches, 3 wickets

Denuwan Prarthana: 2 matches, 54 runs

Minhas Khan: 2 matches, 78 runs

CYM vs SLL Dream11 Prediction Today

CYM vs SLL Dream11 Team -1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nalin Pathirana, Scott Austin, Chamal Sadun, Waqar Ali, Mehran Khan, Denuwan Prarthana, Minhas Khan, Mangala Gunasekara, Kamal Raiz, Murtaza Yamin, Lakhwinder Singh

Captain: Minhas Khan Vice-Captain: Denuwan Prarthana

CYM vs SLL Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nalin Pathirana, Roshan Sirwardana, Waqar Ali, Chamal Sadun, Denuwan Prarthana, Minhas Khan, Hamza Rehman, Gursewak Singh-1, Kamal Raiz, Murtaza Yamin, Ruwan Jayakodi

Captain: Waqar Ali Vice-Captain: Muratza Yamin

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee