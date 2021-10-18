CYM vs SLL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Cyprus Moufflons will be taking on the Sri Lankan Lions in the 17th & 18th match of the ECS-T10 Cyprus Encore on October 18th at Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol.

Cyprus Moufflons are second in the points table having won all four of their four games. They will be high on confidence and will look forward to maintaining their winning streak in this game.

The Sri Lankan Lions are ranked fourth in the ECS-T10 Cyprus Encore rankings having won both of their matches. They are off to a good start in this tournament and will be aiming to continue their form in this match also.

CYM vs SLL Probable Playing 11 Today

Cyprus Moufflons

Abdul Rehman, Minhas Khan, Ghulam Murtaza (WK), Murtaza Yamin, Gursewak Singh, Mehran Khan, Lakhwinder Singh, Waqar Ali, Muhammad Hussain (C), Gurdeep Sharma, Scott Austin

Sri Lankan Lions

Sachithra Tharanga, BLCS Kumara, Chamal Sadun, Sachithra Pathirana (C & WK), Roshan Sirwardana, Ruwan Jayakodi, Kamal Raiz, Saman Kumara, Kasun Shanaka, Kelum Sanjaya, Samith Mapalagama

Match Details

Match: CYM vs SLL, ECS-T10 Cyprus Encore

Date and Time: 18th October, 9.30 pm & 19th October 12:00 am IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

The track at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol offers a great deal of assistance to the batters. The ball comes onto the bat nicely which makes it easier for the batters to play their shots. A total of around 120 could prove to be challenging on this surface.

The team winning the toss should look to bat first.

Today’s CYM vs SLL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sachithra Tharanga: Sachithra is a great option from the wicketkeeper section. He has scored 85 runs in the previous two games.

Batters

Mehran Khan: Mehran is the most consistent batter for the Moufflons. He has scored 464 runs in this tournament and will be eyeing to add more runs to his total.

Waqar Ali: Waqar has not done much with the bat but has chipped in 14 wickets so far and will be looking to add more to his kitty.

All-rounders

Chamal Sadun: Chamal is an excellent all-rounder for the Lions. He has scored 261 runs and has also grabbed 14 wickets in the tournament.

Gursewak Singh: Gursewak is a must-pick in the all-rounder category. He has scored 276 runs so far and has also picked up 10 wickets.

Bowlers

Lakhwinder Singh: Lakhwinder is the best option in the bowling department. He has scalped 27 wickets so far and will look forward to adding more to his tally.

Ruwan Jayakodi: Ruwan has bowled consistently in this tournament, having bagged 15 wickets in as many matches. He can prove to be a key bowler in this battle.

Top 5 best players to pick in CYM vs SLL Dream11 prediction team

Lakhwinder Singh: 980 points

Chamal Sadun: 978 points

Gursewak Singh: 871 points

Mehran Khan: 707 points

Ruwan Jayakodi: 624 points

Important stats for CYM vs SLL Dream11 prediction team

Mehran Khan: 17 matches 464 runs

Samith Mapalagama: 3 matches 7 wickets

Chamal Sadun: 14 matches 261 runs & 14 wickets

Gursewak Singh: 16 matches 276 runs & 10 wickets

Lakhwinder Singh: 17 matches 27 wickets

(*points carried forward from ECS T10 Cyprus to ECS T10 Cyprus Encore)

CYM vs SLL Dream11 Prediction Today

CYM vs SLL Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sachithra Tharanga, Scott Austin, Mehran Khan, Gurdeep Sharma, Waqar Ali, Chamal Sadun, Gursewak Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Kamal Riaz, Ruwan Jayakodi, Samith Mapalagama

Captain: Chamal Sadun Vice-Captain: Lakhwinder Singh

CYM vs SLL Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sachithra Tharanga, Muhammad Hussain, Mehran Khan, Roshan Siriwardana, Waqar Ali, Minhas Khan, Chamal Sadun, Gursewak Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Ruwan Jayakodi, Samith Mapalagama

Captain: Gursewak Singh Vice-Captain: Mehran Khan

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee