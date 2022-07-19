CYP vs FIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group A, 3rd Place Playoff

Cyprus (CYP) will take on Finland (FIN) in the third Place Playoff match of the T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group A on Tuesday at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava.

Finland are one of the strongest teams in this year's ICC Group A Qualifiers as they have proved themselves by winning three of their last four matches. Cyprus have had a season full of ups and downs as they have managed to win only two of their last four games against Romania and Turkey by 20 and 135 runs respectively.

Cyprus will be keen to win the playoff match and reach one step closer to the championship, but Finland are a relatively better team. Finland are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

CYP vs FIN Probable Playing XI

CYP Playing XI

Nalin Pathirana (wk), Roman Mazumder, Scott Austin, Chamal Sadun, Muhammad Farooq, Gurpratap Singh (c), Neeraj Tiwari, Iftekar Jaman, Rajwinder Brar, Tejwinder Singh, Waqar Ali

FIN Playing XI

Mohammad Asaduzzaman, Nathan Collins (c), Peter Gallagher, Ziaur Rehman, Raaz Muhammad, Vanraaj Padhaal, Aravind Mohan, Jonathan Scamans (wk), Matthew Jenkinson, Amjad Sher, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe

Match Details

CYP vs FIN, T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group A, 3rd Place Playoff Match

Date and Time: July 19, 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava

Pitch Report

The surface at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava will be batting-friendly. Spinners are likely to get some assistance from the wicket. Otherwise, it will be difficult for the bowling unit to stop the players with willow. The team batting first must score 150 runs to put the opposition under pressure.

CYP vs FIN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Mohan, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. He smashed 61 runs in the match against Italy.

Batters

N Collins and C Sadun are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. S Austin is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

G Singh and S Ahmad are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. P Gallagher is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Balasaheb and R Muhammad. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. T Singh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in CYP vs FIN Dream11 prediction team

P Gallagher (FIN)

R Muhammad (FIN)

G Singh (CYP)

CYP vs FIN: Important stats for Dream11 team

R Muhammad - Eight wickets

G Singh - 62 runs and six wickets

P Gallagher - 35 runs and eight wickets

Cyprus vs Finland Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group A)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Mohan, C Sadun, N Collins, S Austin, P Gallagher, G Singh, S Ahmad, N Tiwari, M Balasaheb, R Muhammad, T Singh

Captain: P Gallagher Vice Captain: G Singh

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: A Mohan, C Sadun, N Collins, V Padhaal, P Gallagher, G Singh, S Ahmad, A Sher, M Balasaheb, R Muhammad, T Singh

Captain: P Gallagher Vice Captain: S Ahmad

