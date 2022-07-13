CYP vs ROM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022, Match 5

Cypriot will take on Romania in the fifth match of the T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022 at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground in Vantaa on Wednesday.

This will be the second match of the tournament for both Cypriot and Romania. Cypriot began their campaign with a loss. They suffered an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Isle of Man in the first encounter.

Romania, on the other hand, couldn’t have asked for a better start. They won their first match against Turkey by a massive margin of 51 runs.

CYP vs ROM Probable Playing 11 Today

CYP XI

Nalin Pathirana (wk), Roman Mazumder, Scott Austin, Chamal Sadun, Muhammad Farooq, Gurpratap Singh (c), Neeraj Tiwari, Iftekar Jaman, Rajwinder Brar, Tejwinder Singh, Waqar Ali

ROM XI

Abdul Shakoor, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Arun Chandrasekaran, Laurentiu Gherasim, Rohit Kumar (wk), Ramesh Satheesan (c), Ijaz Hussain, Shantanu Vashisht, Gaurav Mishra, Aftab Ahmed Kayani, Abdul Shakoor

Match Details

CYP vs ROM, T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022, Match 5

Date and Time: 13th July, 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Tikkurila Cricket Ground, Vantaa

Pitch Report

The Tikkurila Cricket Ground is known to be balanced and both bowlers and batters are expected to find equal assistance here. Pacers enjoyed plenty of support with the new ball in the previous game and the trend is expected to continue here.

Today’s CYP vs ROM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Nadigotla is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper slot of your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He scored nine runs in the first game.

Batters

S Periyalwar could prove to be an important player for your side. He scored a half-century in 51 deliveries in the previous match.

All-rounders

T Singh is a brilliant all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He has scored 11 runs and has also taken two wickets. Singh could prove to be a decent multiplier pick for your CYP vs ROM Dream11 Fantasy Team.

V Saini is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He scored a half-century in the previous match at a strike rate of 118.18.

Bowlers

S Vashisht is expected to lead the bowling unit for Romania. He picked up two wickets in the first match and will be looking for something similar.

Top 5 best players to pick in CYP vs ROM Dream11 prediction team

T Singh (ROM) – 97 points

V Saini (ROM) – 86 points

S Vashisht (ROM) – 78 points

S Periyalwar (ROM) – 66 points

S Nadigotla (ROM) – 53 points

Important stats for CYP vs ROM Dream11 prediction team

T Singh: 11 runs and 2 wickets

V Saini: 52 runs

S Vashisht: 2 wickets

S Periyalwar: 50 runs

S Nadigotla: 9 runs and 1 wicket

CYP vs ROM Dream11 Prediction Today

CYP vs ROM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Nadigotla, S Periyalwar, C Sadun, R Mazumder, T Singh, V Saini, S Ahmad, G Singh, S Vashisht, I Hussain, T Singh

Captain: T Singh, Vice-Captain: V Saini

CYP vs ROM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Nadigotla, S Periyalwar, C Sadun, R Mazumder, R Satheesan, T Singh, V Saini, S Ahmad, S Vashisht, I Hussain, T Singh

Captain: S Periyalwar, Vice-Captain: S Vashisht

