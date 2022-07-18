CYP vs SER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group A, Match 18

Cyprus (CYP) will take on Serbia (SER) in match 18 of the T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group A on Monday at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava.

Cyprus are one of the strongest teams in this year's ICC Group A Qualifiers as they have proved themselves by winning two of their last three matches by a big margin. Serbia, on the other hand, have managed to win only one of their last three games against Turkey by seven wickets.

Serbia will be keen to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Cyprus are a relatively better team. Cyprus is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

CYP vs SER Probable Playing XI

CYP Playing XI

Nalin Pathirana (wk), Roman Mazumder, Scott Austin, Chamal Sadun, Muhammad Farooq, Gurpratap Singh (c), Neeraj Tiwari, Iftekar Jaman, Rajwinder Brar, Tejwinder Singh, Waqar Ali

SER Playing XI

Alexander Dizija, Wintley Burton, Simo Ivetic, Adrian Dunbar (wk), Mark Pavlovic, Robin Vitas (c), Ayo Mene-Ejegi, Vukasin Zimonjic, Nicholas Johns-Wickberg, Alister Gajic, Aleksa Djorovic

Match Details

CYP vs SER, T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group A, Match 18

Date and Time: July 18, 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava

Pitch Report

It is anticipated that the surface at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava will be batting-friendly. Spinners are likely to get some assistance from the wicket. Otherwise, it will be difficult for the bowling unit to stop the players with willow. The team batting first must score 150 runs in order to win the game.

CYP vs SER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Dunbar, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

C Sudan and R Mazumder are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. S Ivetic is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic matches.

All-rounders

G Singh and S Ahmad are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Mene Ejegi is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Johns and A Gajic. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. T Singh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in CYP vs SER Dream11 prediction team

G Singh (CYP)

A Mene Ejegi (SER)

C Sadun (CYP)

CYP vs SER: Important stats for Dream11 team

N Johns - Seven runs and four wickets

G Singh - 60 runs and five wickets

A Mene Ejegi - 19 runs and five wickets

CYP vs SER Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group A)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Dunbar, R Mazumder, S Ivetic, C Sadun, G Singh, S Ahmad, A Mene Ejegi, N Johns, V Zimonjic, T Singh, A Gajic

Captain: G Singh Vice Captain: C Sadun

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: A Dunbar, R Mazumder, S Ivetic, C Sadun, G Singh, S Ahmad, A Mene Ejegi, N Tiwari, N Johns, T Singh, A Gajic

Captain: G Singh Vice Captain: S Ahmad

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far