CYM vs HAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cyprus Matches 41 & 42

The Cyprus Moufflons (CYM) will take on the Haidree Lions (HAL) in back-to-back ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 matches at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol on Friday.

Both teams have been in good form in the ECS T10 Cyprus and have an identical win-loss record of 6-4. While the Cyprus Moufflons are second in the points table due to their superior net run rate of +1.926, the Haidree Lions are placed third.

CYM vs HAL Probable Playing 11 today

Cyprus Moufflons: Chamal Sadun, Minhas Khan, Zeeshan Sarwar (wk), Mehran Khan (c), Roshan Siriwardana, Suresh Gedara, Gurdeep Sharma, Kamal Raiz, Waqar Ali, Hitesh Thadani, Muhammad Bilal

Haidree Lions: Jeevan Lasmal, Yasir Khan, Syed Tanveer, Muhammad Ikram (wk), Zeshan Khan, Yasir Mehmood, Shoaib Ahmad, Awais Liaqat, Rauf Zaman (c), Raza Ihsan, Taimoor Zeb

Match Details

CYM vs HAL, Matches 41 and 42, ECS T10 Cyprus

Date & Time: November 19th 2021, 4 & 6 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol is an excellent one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big totals on the ground. Chasing teams have won more games at the venue compared to the sides batting first.

Today’s CYM vs HAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Yasir Khan has chipped in nicely with the bat in the ECS T10 Cyprus, mustering 108 runs at a strike rate of 180.00.

Batters

Minhas Khan has been in sublime form, having amassed 251 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 232.40.

Jeevan Lasmal has smashed 313 runs at an average of 39.12 in the ECS T10 Cyprus.

All-rounders

Chamal Sadun has made an impact with both the bat and ball. He has scored 197 runs and returned with eight wickets.

Syed Tanveer seems to be performing really well in the ECS T10 Cyprus, scoring 164 runs at a strike rate of 282.75 in addition to taking six wickets.

Bowler

Raza Ihsan has been consistent with the ball, picking up nine wickets in the ECS T10 Cyprus.

Top 5 best players to pick in CYM vs HAL Dream11 Prediction Team

Chamal Sadun (CYM): 649 points

Syed Tanveer (HAL): 526 points

Jeevan Lasmal (HAL): 517 points

Waqar Ali (CYM): 462 points

Minhas Khan (CYM): 447 points

Important stats for CYM vs HAL Dream11 Prediction Team

Jeevan Lasmal: 313 runs

Syed Tanveer: 164 runs & 6 wickets

Chamal Sadun: 197 runs & 8 wickets

Minhas Khan: 251 runs

Waqar Ali: 13 wickets

CYM vs HAL Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Cyprus)

Dream11 Team for Cyprus Moufflons vs Haidree Lions - ECS T10 Cyprus 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Yasir Khan, Minhas Khan, Mehran Khan, Jeevan Lasmal, Chamal Sadun, Waqar Ali, Yasir Mehmood, Syed Tanveer, Kamal Raiz, Muhammad Bilal, Raza Ihsan

Captain: Chamal Sadun. Vice-captain: Jeevan Lasmal

Dream11 Team for Cyprus Moufflons vs Haidree Lions - ECS T10 Cyprus 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zeeshan Sarwar, Minhas Khan, Mehran Khan, Jeevan Lasmal, Chamal Sadun, Waqar Ali, Yasir Mehmood, Syed Tanveer, Kamal Raiz, Shoaib Ahmad, Raza Ihsan

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: Minhas Khan. Vice-captain: Syed Tanveer

Edited by Samya Majumdar

LIVE POLL Q. Minhas Khan has scored 21 sixes in six innings. How many sixes will he score in this game? 3 or more Less than 3 0 votes so far