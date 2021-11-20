CYM vs HAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cyprus Qualifier

Cyprus Moufflons (CYM) will take on Haidree Lions (HAL) in the Qualifier of the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol on Saturday.
Cyprus Moufflons have been in decent form in the ECS T10 Cyprus. With eight wins and four losses, they finished second in the points table. Meanwhile, the Haidree Lions have had a topsy-turvy ECS T10 Cyprus campaign. But they recorded a convincing win over Limassol Zalmi in the Eliminator.
CYM vs HAL Probable Playing 11 today
Cyprus Moufflons: Minhas Khan, Zeeshan Sarwar, Mehran Khan, Roshan Siriwardana, Nalin Pathirana (wk), Lakhwinder Singh (c), Muhammad Hussain, Suresh Gedara, Chamal Sadun, Kamal Raiz, Murtaza Yamin
Haidree Lions: Yasir Khan, Muhammad Ikram (wk), Irfan Riaz, Syed Tanveer, Jeevan Lasmal, Zeshan Khan, Qasim Ali, Yasir Mehmood, Raza Ihsan, Rauf Zaman (c), Qasim Anwar
Match Details
CYM vs HAL, ECS T10 Cyprus, Qualifier
Date & Time: November 20th 2021, 2.30 PM IST
Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol
Pitch Report
The 22-yard surface at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol is an excellent one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big totals on the ground. Chasing sides have won more games at the venue compared to the teams batting first.
Today’s CYM vs HAL Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Nalin Pathirana has chipped in well with the bat in the ECS T10 Cyprus, scoring 113 runs at an average of 28.25 and a strike rate of 188.33.
Batter
Minhas Khan has been in excellent touch with the bat, amassing 326 runs at a strike rate of 227.97. He has smashed 28 sixes in the ECS T10 Cyprus so far.
All-rounder
Syed Tanveer has been in magnificent form with both the bat and ball. He has scored 195 runs in addition to taking eight wickets.
Bowler
Raza Ihsan has been quite consistent with the ball in the ECS T10 Cyprus, picking up 12 wickets so far.
Top 5 best players to pick in CYM vs HAL Dream11 Prediction Team
Syed Tanveer (HAL): 658 points
Chamal Sadun (CYM): 649 points
Raza Ihsan (HAL): 611 points
Minhas Khan (CYM): 584 points
Jeevan Lasmal (HAL): 558 points
Important stats for CYM vs HAL Dream11 Prediction Team
Minhas Khan: 326 runs
Jeevan Lasmal: 334 runs
Syed Tanveer: 195 runs & 8 wickets
CYM vs HAL Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Cyprus)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Yasir Khan, Mehran Khan, Minhas Khan, Qasim Ali, Jeevan Lasmal, Chamal Sadun, Roshan Siriwardana, Syed Tanveer, Waqar Ali, Rauf Zaman, Raza Ihsan
Captain: Minhas Khan. Vice-captain: Syed Tanveer
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Yasir Khan, Zeeshan Sarwar, Minhas Khan, Qasim Ali, Jeevan Lasmal, Chamal Sadun, Roshan Siriwardana, Syed Tanveer, Lakhwinder Singh, Rauf Zaman, Raza Ihsan
Captain: Jeevan Lasmal. Vice-captain: Chamal Sadun