CYM vs HAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cyprus Qualifier

Cyprus Moufflons (CYM) will take on Haidree Lions (HAL) in the Qualifier of the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol on Saturday.

Cyprus Moufflons have been in decent form in the ECS T10 Cyprus. With eight wins and four losses, they finished second in the points table. Meanwhile, the Haidree Lions have had a topsy-turvy ECS T10 Cyprus campaign. But they recorded a convincing win over Limassol Zalmi in the Eliminator.

CYM vs HAL Probable Playing 11 today

Cyprus Moufflons: Minhas Khan, Zeeshan Sarwar, Mehran Khan, Roshan Siriwardana, Nalin Pathirana (wk), Lakhwinder Singh (c), Muhammad Hussain, Suresh Gedara, Chamal Sadun, Kamal Raiz, Murtaza Yamin

Haidree Lions: Yasir Khan, Muhammad Ikram (wk), Irfan Riaz, Syed Tanveer, Jeevan Lasmal, Zeshan Khan, Qasim Ali, Yasir Mehmood, Raza Ihsan, Rauf Zaman (c), Qasim Anwar

Match Details

CYM vs HAL, ECS T10 Cyprus, Qualifier

Date & Time: November 20th 2021, 2.30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol is an excellent one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big totals on the ground. Chasing sides have won more games at the venue compared to the teams batting first.

Today’s CYM vs HAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Nalin Pathirana has chipped in well with the bat in the ECS T10 Cyprus, scoring 113 runs at an average of 28.25 and a strike rate of 188.33.

Batter

Minhas Khan has been in excellent touch with the bat, amassing 326 runs at a strike rate of 227.97. He has smashed 28 sixes in the ECS T10 Cyprus so far.

All-rounder

Syed Tanveer has been in magnificent form with both the bat and ball. He has scored 195 runs in addition to taking eight wickets.

Bowler

Raza Ihsan has been quite consistent with the ball in the ECS T10 Cyprus, picking up 12 wickets so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in CYM vs HAL Dream11 Prediction Team

Syed Tanveer (HAL): 658 points

Chamal Sadun (CYM): 649 points

Raza Ihsan (HAL): 611 points

Minhas Khan (CYM): 584 points

Jeevan Lasmal (HAL): 558 points

Important stats for CYM vs HAL Dream11 Prediction Team

Minhas Khan: 326 runs

Jeevan Lasmal: 334 runs

Syed Tanveer: 195 runs & 8 wickets

CYM vs HAL Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Cyprus)

Dream11 Team for ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 Qualifier.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Yasir Khan, Mehran Khan, Minhas Khan, Qasim Ali, Jeevan Lasmal, Chamal Sadun, Roshan Siriwardana, Syed Tanveer, Waqar Ali, Rauf Zaman, Raza Ihsan

Captain: Minhas Khan. Vice-captain: Syed Tanveer

Dream11 Team for ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 Qualifier.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Yasir Khan, Zeeshan Sarwar, Minhas Khan, Qasim Ali, Jeevan Lasmal, Chamal Sadun, Roshan Siriwardana, Syed Tanveer, Lakhwinder Singh, Rauf Zaman, Raza Ihsan

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: Jeevan Lasmal. Vice-captain: Chamal Sadun

Edited by Samya Majumdar

LIVE POLL Q. Can Syed Tanveer continue to make an impact with both the bat and ball? YES NO 0 votes so far