CYM vs NFCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cyprus Matches 19 & 20

Cyprus Moufflons (CYM) will take on Nicosia Fighters (NFCC) in back-to-back ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 matches at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol on Friday.

Cyprus Moufflons have played only two games in the ECS T10 Cyprus so far, winning and losing one apiece. Nicosia Fighters, meanwhile, have already played eight matches, but have won only once. They have lost seven games and are last in the ECS T10 Cyprus points table.

CYM vs NFCC Probable Playing 11 today

Cyprus Moufflons: Zeeshan Sarwar, Mangala Gunasekara, Chamal Sadun, Minhas Khan, Lakhwinder Singh (c), Waqar Ali, Sachithra Tharanga, Nalin Pathirana (wk), Suresh Gedara, Kamal Raiz, Gaganpreet Singh

Nicosia Fighters: Abdullah Al Tasmin, Kamrul Mahmud (wk), Munna Rahman, Abdus Shukur, Parvez Miah, Saikat Al Amin, Alvi Chowdhury (c), Ramjan Hossain, Mahamudul Sajib, Saurav Ahmed, Mohammad Muktadir

Match Details

CYM vs NFCC, ECS T10 Cyprus, Matches 19 & 20

Date & Time: November 12th 2021, 4 & 6 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

The track at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol is an excellent one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big totals on the ground. The average first-innings score at the venue is around 118 runs and more of the same can be expected from Friday's double-header.

Today’s CYM vs NFCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Kamrul Mahmud has been in good touch with the bat in the ECS T10 Cyprus. He has scored 130 runs at a strike rate of 180.56.

Batter

Mangala Gunasekara is capable of playing a big knock. He looked good during the course of his 21-run knock in the previous game.

All-rounders

Abdullah Al Tasmin has been superb with both the bat and ball in the ECS T10 Cyprus, having scored 175 runs and taken four wickets.

Chamal Sadun has aggregated 98 runs and picked up four wickets in just two ECS T10 Cyprus games.

Bowler

Munna Rahman has had a huge impact all-round, having smashed 203 runs in addition to taking six wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in CYM vs NFCC Dream11 Prediction Team

Munna Rahman (NFCC): 509 points

Abdullah Al Tasmin (NFCC): 492 points

Chamal Sadun (CYM): 334 points

Kamrul Mahmud (NFCC): 272 points

Nalin Pathirana (CYM): 119 points

Important stats for CYM vs NFCC Dream11 Prediction Team

Abdullah Al Tasmin: 175 runs & 4 wickets

Munna Rahman: 203 runs & 6 wickets

Kamrul Mahmud: 130 runs

Chamal Sadun: 98 runs & 4 wickets

Nalin Pathirana: 51 runs

CYM vs NFCC Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Cyprus 2021)

Dream11 Team for Cyprus Moufflons vs Nicosia Fighters - ECS T10 Cyprus 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kamrul Mahmud, Nalin Pathirana, Alvi Chowdhury, Mangala Gunasekara, Minhas Khan, Abdus Shukur, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Chamal Sadun, Munna Rahman, Saurav Ahmed, Kamal Raiz

Captain: Chamal Sadun. Vice-captain: Abdullah Al Tasmin

Dream11 Team for Cyprus Moufflons vs Nicosia Fighters - ECS T10 Cyprus 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kamrul Mahmud, Alvi Chowdhury, Mangala Gunasekara, Minhas Khan, Abdus Shukur, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Waqar Ali, Chamal Sadun, Saikat Al Amin, Munna Rahman, Kamal Raiz

Captain: Munna Rahman. Vice-captain: Chamal Sadun

Edited by Samya Majumdar