CYM vs NFCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cyprus Matches 19 & 20

Cyprus Moufflons (CYM) will take on Nicosia Fighters (NFCC) in back-to-back ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 matches at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol on Friday.
Cyprus Moufflons have played only two games in the ECS T10 Cyprus so far, winning and losing one apiece. Nicosia Fighters, meanwhile, have already played eight matches, but have won only once. They have lost seven games and are last in the ECS T10 Cyprus points table.
CYM vs NFCC Probable Playing 11 today
Cyprus Moufflons: Zeeshan Sarwar, Mangala Gunasekara, Chamal Sadun, Minhas Khan, Lakhwinder Singh (c), Waqar Ali, Sachithra Tharanga, Nalin Pathirana (wk), Suresh Gedara, Kamal Raiz, Gaganpreet Singh
Nicosia Fighters: Abdullah Al Tasmin, Kamrul Mahmud (wk), Munna Rahman, Abdus Shukur, Parvez Miah, Saikat Al Amin, Alvi Chowdhury (c), Ramjan Hossain, Mahamudul Sajib, Saurav Ahmed, Mohammad Muktadir
Match Details
CYM vs NFCC, ECS T10 Cyprus, Matches 19 & 20
Date & Time: November 12th 2021, 4 & 6 PM IST
Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol
Pitch Report
The track at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol is an excellent one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big totals on the ground. The average first-innings score at the venue is around 118 runs and more of the same can be expected from Friday's double-header.
Today’s CYM vs NFCC Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Kamrul Mahmud has been in good touch with the bat in the ECS T10 Cyprus. He has scored 130 runs at a strike rate of 180.56.
Batter
Mangala Gunasekara is capable of playing a big knock. He looked good during the course of his 21-run knock in the previous game.
All-rounders
Abdullah Al Tasmin has been superb with both the bat and ball in the ECS T10 Cyprus, having scored 175 runs and taken four wickets.
Chamal Sadun has aggregated 98 runs and picked up four wickets in just two ECS T10 Cyprus games.
Bowler
Munna Rahman has had a huge impact all-round, having smashed 203 runs in addition to taking six wickets.
Top 5 best players to pick in CYM vs NFCC Dream11 Prediction Team
Munna Rahman (NFCC): 509 points
Abdullah Al Tasmin (NFCC): 492 points
Chamal Sadun (CYM): 334 points
Kamrul Mahmud (NFCC): 272 points
Nalin Pathirana (CYM): 119 points
Important stats for CYM vs NFCC Dream11 Prediction Team
Abdullah Al Tasmin: 175 runs & 4 wickets
Munna Rahman: 203 runs & 6 wickets
Kamrul Mahmud: 130 runs
Chamal Sadun: 98 runs & 4 wickets
Nalin Pathirana: 51 runs
CYM vs NFCC Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Cyprus 2021)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kamrul Mahmud, Nalin Pathirana, Alvi Chowdhury, Mangala Gunasekara, Minhas Khan, Abdus Shukur, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Chamal Sadun, Munna Rahman, Saurav Ahmed, Kamal Raiz
Captain: Chamal Sadun. Vice-captain: Abdullah Al Tasmin
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kamrul Mahmud, Alvi Chowdhury, Mangala Gunasekara, Minhas Khan, Abdus Shukur, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Waqar Ali, Chamal Sadun, Saikat Al Amin, Munna Rahman, Kamal Raiz
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Captain: Munna Rahman. Vice-captain: Chamal Sadun