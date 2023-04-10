CYSK vs NRK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS Cyprus T10 2023, Match 4

Cyprus Super Kings (CYSK) will lock horns with Napa Royal Kings (NRK) in the fourth match of the ECS Cyprus T10 2023 at Ypsonas Cricket Ground on Monday, April 10. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CYSK vs NRK Dream11 prediction for today's ECS Cyprus T10 2023 game.

Both teams will begin their ECS Cyprus T10 2023 campaign with this game and hope to get off to a good start. Cyprus Super Kings have named a balanced squad that includes Venkatreddy Eemani, Naveen Musku, Akshay Kavuri, and Abbas Saqlain.

Meanwhile, Napa Royal Kings have some experienced and talented young faces in the form of Syed Tanveer, Jugraj Singh, Karanvir Singh, and Jasdeep Singh.

CYSK vs NRK, Match Details

The fourth match of the ECS Cyprus T10 2023 between Cyprus Super Kings and Napa Royal Kings will be played on April 10th at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Cyprus. The game is set to commence at 05.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CYSK vs NRK, Match 4, ECS Cyprus T10 2023

Date & Time: April 10, 2023, 05.00 pm IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Cyprus

Live Streaming: Fancode

CYSK vs NRK, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground usually offers more help to batters than bowlers, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Spinners will likely come into the game in the second innings, and the wicket might slow down as the game progresses. Anything above 90 runs could be a par score.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches won by team batting first: 3

Matches won by team bowling first: 2

Average 1st innings score: 119

Average 2nd innings score: 117

CYSK vs NRK Probable Playing 11 today

Cyprus Super Kings injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Cyprus Super Kings Probable Playing XI :

Ranjith Nerella (wk), Venkatreddy Eemani, Qasim Muhammed, Naveen Musku, Akshay Kavuri, Abbas Saqlain, Subbareddy Alavala, Siva Patti, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Charan Nalluri, Thirumal Reddy

Napa Royal Kings injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Napa Royal Kings Probable Playing XI:

Muhammad Ikram (wk), Rahul Behl, Syed Tanveer, Jugraj Singh, Karanvir Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Gursewak Singh, Sehran Ahmed, Karan Singh, Hardeep Singh, Muhammad Hamza

CYSK vs NRK Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Muhammad Ikram (33 runs in his last five matches)

Muhammad Ikram is a talented right-handed wicketkeeper batter who is currently out of form, scoring only 33 runs in his last five appearances.

Top Batter Pick

Syed Tanveer (136 runs & 4 wickets in his last five matches)

Syed Tanveer has recently been in excellent form, scoring 136 runs and taking four wickets in his last five games. Given his current form and ability, he should be on your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Abbas Saqlain (80 runs & 11 wickets in 13 matches, Average: 25.09)

Saqlain is a fabulous all-rounder who has been consistent and could be a great pick for your CYSK vs NRK Dream11 fantasy team. He has amassed 80 runs and has picked up 11 wickets at an average of 25.09 in 13 games.

Top Bowler Pick

Charan Nalluri (Three wickets in three matches)

Nulluri has been an effective bowler in the format, taking three wickets in as many games. He is a must-have player for your fantasy team.

CYSK vs NRK match captain and vice-captain choices

Mohit Sharma

Mohit Sharma is a hard-hitting batter who can score quick runs and provide regular breakthroughs with his bowling ability. He could be a captaincy option for your CYSK vs NRK Dream11 Fantasy team.

Tirupathi Sandireddy

He is a top bowler pick from his side who can also bat and has made some important contributions with the bat in the lower order, so he could be a good pick for your CYSK vs NRK Dream11 Fantasy team.

5 must-picks with player stats for CYSK vs NRK Dream11 fantasy cricket

Gursewak Singh

Sehran Ahmed

Karan Singh

Subbareddy Alavala

Siva Patti

Hardeep Singh

CYSK vs NRK match expert tips 4th match

Abbas Saqlain is a top batting all-rounder who has been in great form in recent years, scoring 80 runs and taking 11 wickets in 13 matches, making him a multiplier choice for the CYSK vs NRK Dream11 fantasy team.

CYSK vs NRK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4th, Head To Head League

CYSK vs NRK Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: M Ikram

Batters: Jasdeep Singh, Syed Tanveer, Q Muhammed

All-Rounders: S Alavala, Abbas Saqlain, A Mehmood, Mohit Sharma

Bowlers: C Nalluri, Tirupathi Sandireddy, H Singh

CYSK vs NRK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4th, Grand League

CYSK vs NRK Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: R Nerella

Batters: Jasdeep Singh, Syed Tanveer, Q Muhammed, G Singh

All-Rounders: S Alavala, Abbas Saqlain, A Mehmood, Mohit Sharma

Bowlers: C Nalluri, Tirupathi Sandireddy, H Singh

