CZ vs SZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for Deodhar Trophy 2023, Match 15

Central Zone (CZ) will take on South Zone (SZ) in the 15th match of the Deodhar Trophy at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 2 in Pondicherry on Tuesday, August 1. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the CZ vs SZ Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

South Zone have so far been the best team in the tournament. They have won all four of their matches and have already qualified for the Deodhar Trophy final. Central Zone, on the other hand, have lost three of their four matches and are currently out of the race for the final.

While South Zone might look to test out a couple of their bench players, Central Zone will be looking to walk out with their heads held high by winning their last match of the tournament.

CZ vs SZ Match Details

The 15th match of the Deodhar Trophy will be played on August 1 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 2 in Pondicherry. The match will commence at 1.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: CZ vs SZ, Match 15, Deodhar Trophy 2023

Date and Time: August 1, 2023, Tuesday; 1.30 pm IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 2, Pondicherry

CZ vs SZ Probable Playing XIs

CZ Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

CZ Probable Playing XI

Y Kothari, S Chaudhary, Y Dubey, S Jain, A Sarwate, K Sharma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Mavi, U Yadav (wk), Venkatesh Iyer (c), and Y Ravisingh Thakur.

SZ Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SZ Probable Playing XI

Rohan Kunnummal, Mayank Agarwal (c), B Sai Sudharshan, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), K Rohit Rayudu, Arun Karthik, Washington Sundar, Vashuki Koushik, R Sai Kishore, Vyshak Vijaykumar, and Vidwath Kaverappa.

CZ vs SZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Narayan Jagadeesan (Avg Points - 60.5)

Narayan Jagadeesan has been in decent form with the bat in this tournament. Barring his batting form, Jagadeesan has also picked up points with his keeping. He will be a great wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter - Mayank Agarwal (Avg Points - 89.25)

Mayank Agarwal has been in brilliant batting form in the tournament. He has scored runs in most of the matches and has been the most consistent performer. Agarwal will be the best batter pick for this match.

All-rounder - Karn Sharma (Avg Points - 86)

Karn Sharma has been an all-round star for the Central Zone in the tournament. He has performed with both the bat and the ball and will be a prime pick for the match.

Bowler - Vidwath Kaverappa (Avg Points - 97.25)

Vidwath Kaverappa has been amongst the wickets in most of the matches. His consistent wicket-taking form makes him a must-pick for the fantasy contests of the match.

CZ vs SZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Vidwath Kaverappa

Vidwath Kaverappa has been the strike bowler for South Zone in this tournament. His wicket-taking form makes him one of the best options to multiply points in the match.

Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal has been in golden touch with the bat in this tournament. He is scoring runs in most of the matches and will be a pretty safe choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for CZ vs SZ, Match 15

Narayan Jagadeesan

Mayank Agarwal

Karn Sharma

R Sai Kishore

Vidwath Kaverappa

CZ vs SZ Match Expert Tips

Looking at the on-paper chemistry of both the teams, it is expected that South Zone will dominate the competition. So, a combination of 7-4 in favour of the South Zone player might be beneficial for the match.

CZ vs SZ Dream11 Prediction, Match 15, Head-to-head Team

CZ vs SZ Dream11 Prediction, Match 15, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Narayan Jagadeesan

Batters: Mayank Agarwal, Rohan Kunnummel, Y Dubey

All-rounders: Karn Sharma, A Sarwate, Washington Sundar, R Sai Kishore, S Chaudhary

Bowlers: Vashuki Koushik, Vidwath Kaverappa

