CZ vs WZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Deodhar Trophy 2023, Match 8

Central Zone (CZ) will face West Zone (WZ) in the eighth match of the Deodhar Trophy 2023 at CAP Ground in Pondicherry on Friday, July 28. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the CZ vs WZ Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 8.

Central Zone have failed to make a mark so far in the Deodhar Trophy. Having played two matches, they are still winless. They are second from the bottom and lost their previous match against North Zone by 48 runs.

Meanwhile, West Zone are third in the standings. They have won and lost a game each. West Zone suffered a 12-run loss against South Zone in their most recent encounter.

CZ vs WZ Match Details, Match 8

The eighth match of Deodhar Trophy 2023 will be played on July 28 at the CAP Ground in Pondicherry. The match is set to take place at 1.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CZ vs WZ, Deodhar Trophy 2023, Match 8

Date and Time: July 28, 2023, 1.30 pm IST

Venue: CAP Ground, Pondicherry

Live Streaming and Broadcast: BCCI.tv

CZ vs WZ Pitch Report

The field has seen both high-scores as well as low scores. It is said to be a balanced track where both batters and bowlers will be expected to find some degree of success. Spinners are expected to prove decisive.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 227.33

Average second innings score: 207.67

CZ vs WZ Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Central Zone: L-L

West Zone: W-L

CZ vs WZ probable playing 11s for today’s match

Central Zone Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Central Zone Probable Playing 11

RK Singh, M Kaushik, Y Dubey, AN Khare, VR Iyer (C), AA Sarwate, A Juyal (wk), K Sharma, UD Yadav, Shivam Mavi, and Akash Madhwaal.

West Zone Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

West Zone Probable Playing 11

AR Bawne, Priyank Panchal (C), SN Khan, RA Tripathi, S Dubey, AA Sheth, SZ Mulani, HM Desai (wk), Arzan Nagwaswalla, RS Hangargekar, and Parth Bhut.

CZ vs WZ Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

H Desai (2 matches, 96 runs, Average: 48.00)

H Desai will be an excellent wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has been in great form with the bat and has scored 96 runs in two matches at an average of 48. He also has a strike rate of over 104.

Top Batter pick

P Panchal (2 matches, 99 runs, Average: 99.00)

P Panchal is the leading run-scorer for West Zone. He has managed 99 runs in two matches at an average of 99. He also has a terrific strike rate of 143.48.

Top All-rounder pick

A Sheth (2 matches, 40 runs and 2 wickets)

A Sheth could prove to be a handy all-rounder option for your Fantasy Side. He has scored 40 runs at an average of 40 and has also taken two wickets so far.

Top Bowler pick

P Bhut (2 matches, 12 runs and 4 wickets)

P Bhut is the joint highest wicket-taker for his side. He has scalped four wickets at an average of 14.75 and he also has an excellent economy rate of 2.95.

CZ vs WZ match captain and vice-captain choices

K Sharma

K Sharma has done well with the bat. He has scored 55 runs in two matches at a strike rate of over 101. He is also the highest wicket-taker for Central Zone with four wickets at an economy rate of 4.88. He should definitely be the captaincy choice of your CZ vs WZ Dream11 Fantasy Team.

S Mulani

S Mulani is also the joint-highest wicket-taker for West Zone. He has also registered four dismissals in two games and has a great economy rate of 3.95.

5 Must-picks with players stats for CZ vs WZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points K Sharma 55 runs and 4 wickets 185 points H Desai 96 runs 182 points P Bhut 12 runs and 4 wickets 154 points P Panchal 99 runs 151 points S Mulani 4 wickets 135 points

CZ vs WZ match expert tips

Rinku Singh and Venkatesh Iyer are two other players who can prove to be excellent multiplier picks for your CZ vs WZ Dream11 Fantasy Team.

CZ vs WZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Head to Head League

CZ vs WZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: H Desai

Batters: P Panchal, Y Dubey, R Singh, V Iyer

All-rounders: K Sharma, S Mulani, A Sheth, S Dube

Bowlers: P Bhut, A Nagwaswalla

CZ vs WZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Grand League

CZ vs WZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: H Desai

Batters: P Panchal, S Khan, R Singh, V Iyer

All-rounders: K Sharma, S Mulani, A Sheth

Bowlers: P Bhut, A Nagwaswalla, R Hangargekar