CZ vs WZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Duleep Trophy 2022, 1st Semi-final

The first semi-final of the Duleep Trophy 2022 will see Central Zone (CZ) take on West Zone (WZ) at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore on Thursday, September 15. Ahead of the much-awaited match, here's everything you need to know about the CZ vs WZ Dream11 prediction.

West Zone had to take a longer route to the semi-finals, dominating the North East in the quarter-finals. West Zone have a star-studded squad with some international experience to fall back on as well. However, they come across a well-balanced Central Zone squad, comprising a number of players from Ranji Trophy-winning team Madhya Pradesh. Both teams look evenly matched on paper, making for a thrilling contest in Coimbatore.

CZ vs WZ Match Details, Duleep Trophy 2022

The first semi-final of the Duleep Trophy 2022 has Central Zone (CZ) taking on West Zone (WZ) at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CZ vs WZ, Duleep Trophy 2022, 1st Semi-final

Date and Time: 15th September 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore

Live Streaming: Hotstar

CZ vs WZ Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be on the slower side, providing ample help to the spinners. The last two TNPL games played at this venue saw the spinners account for nearly 30 percent of the wickets. However, the pitch should detriorate during the day, making it difficult for batting. Teams will prefer batting first and posting a big total.

CZ vs WZ Previous Game

Central Zone: NA

East Zone: Draw (vs North Zone)

CZ vs WZ probable playing 11s for today’s match

Central Zone injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Central Zone probable playing 11

Priyam Garg, Yash Dubey, Priyam Garg, Karan Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Akshay Wadkar (wk), Kumar Kartikeya, Ankit Rajpoot, Aditya Sarwate and Aniket Choudhary.

West Zone injury/team news

No changes are expected.

West Zone probable playing 11

Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rahul Tripathi, Het Patel (wk), Hardik Tamore, Shams Mulani, Chirag Jani, Jaydev Unadkat, Satyajit Bachhav and Chetan Sakariya.

CZ vs WZ Dream11 match top picks, Duleep Trophy 2022

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Het Patel (3 matches, 429 runs, Average: 85.80)

Het Patel had a good Ranji Trophy season, scoring 429 runs in three matches. He is a decent player of spin, holding him in good stead. While Akshay Wadkar is not a bad option, Patel's recent form in the Ranji Trophy should give him the nod in your fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Yashasvi Jaiswal (3 matches, 498 runs, Average: 83.00)

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been a revelation in red-ball cricket of late. He scored a double-hundred on Duleep Trophy debut last week, smashing 228 runs off 321 balls. Jaiswal also had a good Ranji Trophy campaign, starring for Mumbai with nearly 500 runs. Given his ability to play spin well, Jaiswal should be a good pick for your CZ vs WZ Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Chirag Jani (3 matches, 453 runs, Average: 90.60)

Chirag Jani did not have much to do in the previous game, unable to make an impact against North East Zone. However, he was impressive with both the bat and ball in the Ranji Trophy, scoring 453 runs in three matches. With Jani likely to play a role on the bowling front, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Kumar Kartikeya (6 matches, 32 wickets, Average: 20.88)

Kumar Kartikeya was the breakout star of the previous domestic season, starring for Madhya Pradesh in their Ranji Trophy winning campaign. He picked up 32 wickets in six matches, often taking up the new ball as well. Given the conditions on offer, Kartikeya is a must-have in your CZ vs WZ Dream11 prediction team.

CZ vs WZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw is an exceptional red-ball opener with an average of 48.03. He comes into the game on the back of a stunning hundred against North East. Given his record and ability to take on the bowlers, Shaw is a top captaincy choice for your CZ vs WZ Dream11 prediction team.

Kumar Kartikeya

Kumar Kartikeya is a trump card in the Central Zone side given the variety he adds. He was a star performer in the Ranji Trophy, picking up 32 wickets. With the pitch also likely to favor the spinners, Kartikeya could be a viable option as captain or vice-captain.

5 Must-picks with player stats for CZ vs WZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Shams Mulani 45 wickets in 6 matches Prithvi Shaw 113(121) in the previous match Yash Dubey 614 runs in 6 matches Jaydev Unadkat 3 wickets in previous match Kumar Kartikeya 32 wickets in 6 matches

CZ vs WZ Dream11 Prediction expert tips for Duleep Trophy 2022, Match 17

The pitch in Coimbatore is likely to be on the slower side, opening up opportunities for spinners to have a big say. Shams Mulani was the top wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy and given the value he adds with the bat, he is a game-changing pick for your CZ vs WZ Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this CZ vs WZ match, click here!

CZ vs WZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

CZ vs WZ Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Akshay Wadkar, Het Patel

Batters: Rinku Singh, Prithvi Shaw (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Chirag Jani, Karan Sharma, Shams Mulani

Bowlers: Kumar Kartikeya (vc), Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat

CZ vs WZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

CZ vs WZ Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Het Patel

Batters: Rinku Singh (vc), Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane

All-rounders: Aditya Sarwate, Venkatesh Iyer, Shams Mulani (c)

Bowlers: Kumar Kartikeya, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar