CZ-W vs WZ-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report the Senior Women's Inter Zonal T20 Trophy, Final

Central Zone Women (CZ-W) will take on West Zone Women (WZ-W) in the final of the Senior Women's Inter Zonal T20 Trophy at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, November 16. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CZ-W vs WZ-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Central Zone Women finished atop the Senior Women's Inter Zonal T20 Trophy points table, winning all five of their league-stage matches. They beat North Zone Women by 43 runs in their last outing.

West Zone Women, on the other hand, won four out of their five games and finished second in the standings. They won their last match against South Zone Women by two wickets.

CZ-W vs WZ-W Match Details, Senior Women's Inter Zonal T20 Trophy

The much-anticipated final of the Senior Women's Inter Zonal T20 Trophy will be played on November 16 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The match is set to take place at 4:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CZ-W vs WZ-W, Senior Women's Inter Zonal T20 Trophy

Date and Time: 16th November 2022, 4:30 pm IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

CZ-W vs WZ-W Pitch Report

The track at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium is a well-balanced one, which offers some assistance to both the batters and bowlers. The last four out of five matches here have been won by the teams batting first.

Last 4 Matches (Senior Women's Inter Zonal T20 Trophy)

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 130

Average second-innings score: 110

CZ-W vs WZ-W Form Guide (Last 3 matches)

Central Zone Women: W-W-W

West Zone Women: W-W-W

CZ-W vs WZ-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

CZ-W injury/team news

No major injury updates.

CZ-W Probable Playing 11

Nuzhat Parween (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Muskan Malik, Jasia Akhtar, Disha Kasat, Anushka Sharma, Tanuja Kanwer, Poonam Yadav, Arundathi Reddy, Anjali Sarwani, Rashi Kanojiya.

WZ-W injury/team news

No major injury updates.

WZ-W Probable Playing 11

Yastika Bhatia (wk), Shivali Shinde, Humeira Kazi, Simran Shaikh, Simran Patel, Tarannumbanu Pathan, Vrushali Bhagat, Pragya Basant Singh Rawat, Sayali Satghare, Aarti Kedar, Neha Chavda.

CZ-W vs WZ-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Nuzhat Parween (5 matches, 239 runs, Strike Rate: 110.65)

Nuzhat bats in the top order and could also earn additional points from her wicketkeeping skills She has scored 239 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 110.65.

Top Batter pick

Jasia Akhtar (5 matches, 177 runs, Strike Rate: 125.53)

Jasia has been sensational with the bat in the Senior Women's Inter Zonal T20 Trophy, scoring 177 runs at a strike rate of 125.53 in five matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Devika Vaidya (5 matches, 50 runs and 9 wickets, Strike Rate: 71.43 and Economy Rate: 4.85)

Devika is a reliable player for West Zone Women. She has scored 50 runs and scalped nine wickets at an economy rate of 4.85 in five matches.

Top Bowler pick

Neha Chavda (5 matches, 6 wickets and 17 runs, Economy Rate: 4.55 and Strike Rate: 154.55)

Neha is a talented pacer who can also come in handy with the bat lower down the order. She has picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 4.55 while also scoring 17 runs in five Senior Women's Inter Zonal T20 Trophy matches.

CZ-W vs WZ-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Devika Vaidya

Devika could be a brilliant captaincy pick for your fantasy team. She has scored 50 runs and taken nine wickets at an economy rate of 4.85 in the tournament so far.

Nuzhat Parween

Nuzhat could be a wise vice-captaincy choice for your fantasy team as she has been phenomenal with the bat in the Senior Women's Inter Zonal T20 Trophy. She has scored 239 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 110.65.

5 Must-picks with players stats for CZ-W vs WZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Nuzhat Parween: 239 runs in 5 matches

Devika Vaidya: 50 runs and 9 wickets in 5 matches

Anjali Sarwani: 8 wickets and 22 runs in 5 matches

Yastika Bhatia: 202 runs in 5 matches

Jasia Akhtar: 177 runs in 5 matches

CZ-W vs WZ-W match expert tips

Nuzhat Parween could prove to be a wise choice to have in your CZ-W vs WZ-W fantasy team as she has completely owned the tournament with her blistering batting.

CZ-W vs WZ-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Head to Head League

CZ-W vs WZ-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Final, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Yastika Bhatia, Nuzhat Parween (vc)

Batters: Jasia Akhtar, Humeira Kazi, Dayalan Hemalatha

All-rounders: Devika Vaidya (c), Anjali Sarwani, Tarannumbanu Pathan

Bowlers: Neha Chavda, Rashi Kanojiya, Poonam Yadav

CZ-W vs WZ-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Grand League

CZ-W vs WZ-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Final, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Yastika Bhatia, Nuzhat Parween

Batters: Dayalan Hemalatha (vc), Humeira Kazi, Muskan Malik

All-rounders: Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarwani, Tarannumbanu Pathan (c)

Bowlers: Poonam Yadav, Neha Chavda, Shraddha Pokharkar.

