CZE vs CYP Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ECI Czechia T10 match - July 29th, 2023

Czechia and Cyprus will face off against each other in the fourth match of ECI Czechia T10 at Scott Page Field, Vinor, Prague, on Saturday, July 29.

Hosts Czechia boast a squad of young and experienced players who are determined to lead their team to glory, leveraging their familiarity with the home ground conditions.

On the other hand, Cyprus enters this competition with extensive experience in this particular format. They must devise a comprehensive strategy to challenge the formidable Czechia side in this initial encounter.

On that note, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the CZE vs CYP Dream11 game.

#3 Roman Mazumder (CYP) - 7.5 Credits

Roman Mazumder is undoubtedly one of the most experienced players from the Cyprus side and he should be closely watched in this encounter. He has the potential to be a promising choice as the skipper in the CZE vs CYP Dream11 game.

As an opening batter, Mazumder has already amassed an impressive record, scoring 1159 runs at a phenomenal strike rate of 160.97. Moreover, he has also proven his bowling prowess, scalping 23 wickets at an economy rate of 9.78.

#2 Sudesh Wickramasekara (CZE) - 7.5 Credits

Sudesh Wickramasekara is another excellent captaincy option to consider for this particular game. The No. 3 Czechia batter has accumulated 1573 runs in the ECS format, boasting an astounding strike rate of 195.64.

Wickramasekara is not just a reliable batter, he can also contribute with the ball, having taken 38 wickets at a decent economy rate of 7.26. With such an all-round performance, we can expect him to accumulate many fantasy points in the CZE vs CYP Dream11 game.

#1 Sabawoon Davizi (CZE) - 6.5 Credits

Sabawoon Davizi (PC: ECN.cricket)

Sabawoon Davizi is one of the batting all-rounders to watch out for in this opening encounter of the tournament. The talented opener has already amassed a whopping 1825 runs at a strike rate of 172.17 in the ECS format.

In addition to his batting prowess, Davizi has proven his worth with the ball scalping 43 crucial wickets, making him a top-class captaincy choice in the CZE vs CYP Dream11 game.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's CZE vs CYP Dream11 contest? Sabawoon Davizi Sudesh Wickramasekara 0 votes