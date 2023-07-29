CZE vs CYP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECI Czechia T10, Match 4

The 4th match of the ECI Czechia T10 will see Czechia (CZE) squaring off against Cyprus (CYP) at the Scott Page Field in Vinor on Saturday, July 29. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CZE vs CYP Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Czechia have won their both matches. Cyprus, on the other hand, lost their opening encounter to Czechia by 8 wickets.

Cyprus will give it their all to win the match, but Czechia are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

CZE vs CYP Match Details

The 4th match of the ECI Czechia T10 will be played on July 29 at the Scott Page Field in Vinor. The game is set to take place at 6:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CZE vs CYP, Match 4

Date and Time: 29th July 2023, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Scott Page Field, Vinor

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Greece and Czechia, where a total of 198 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

CZE vs CYP Form Guide

CZE - W W

CYP - L

CZE vs CYP Probable Playing XI

CZE Playing XI

No injury updates

Martin Worndl, Piyushsingh Baghel, A Sharma, Sudesh Wickremansinghe, Rahat Ali, Sazib Bhuiyan, Siddarth Goud, Sabawoon Davizi, A Ashokan ©, Sahil Grover (wk), Divyendra Singh

CYP Playing XI

No injury updates

Nalin Pathirana (wk), Roman Mazumder, Scott Austin, Chamal Sadun, Muhammad Farooq, Gurpratap Singh ©, Neeraj Tiwari, Iftekar Jaman, Rajwinder Brar, Tejwinder Singh, Waqar Ali

CZE vs CYP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

D Singh

D Singh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. P Deol is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

V Jagannivasan

R Mazumder and V Jagannivasan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. R Magare played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Wickremasinghe

S Wickremasinghe and S Davizi are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Tomar is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

R Afridi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are H Singh and R Afridi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Maduranga is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CZE vs CYP match captain and vice-captain choices

S Wickremasinghe

S Wickremasinghe will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 199 points in the last two matches.

R Afridi

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make R Afridi as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 123 points in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for CZE vs CYP, Match 4

R Afridi

S Davizi

S Wickremasinghe

L Sandhu

R Tomar

Czechia vs Cyprus Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Czechia vs Cyprus Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: D Singh

Batters: V Jagannivasan, R Mazumder

All-rounders: S Wickremasinghe (c), S Davizi (vc), R Tomar, L Sandhu, A Ashokan, R Siriwardana

Bowlers: H Singh, R Afridi

Czechia vs Cyprus Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Deol

Batters: R Magare, R Mazumder

All-rounders: S Wickremasinghe (c), S Davizi, R Tomar, L Sandhu, A Ashokan

Bowlers: H Singh, R Afridi (vc), S Maduranga