CZE vs FRA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship 2023, Match 4

Czechia (CZE) will take on France (FRA) in the fourth game of the European Cricket Championship 2023 at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Monday. Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the CZE vs FRA Dream11 prediction for today's European Cricket Championship 2023 game.

France is heading into this tournament on a high note, with a series of impressive victories in recent months. They have a terrific squad that includes players like Lingeswaran Canessane, Rahmatullah Mangal, Dawood Ahmadzai, Usman Riaz Khan, and Noman Amjad, all of whom have done well in this format.

Meanwhile, Czechia has experienced a mix of successes and setbacks, failing to secure any wins during their previous participation in this competition. However, they have been diligently preparing and are expected to make a strong start this time around.

CZE vs FRA Match Details

The fourth game of the European Cricket Championship 2023 between Czechia and France will be played on September 25 at the Cartama Oval in Spain at 10:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: CZE vs FRA, Match 4, European Cricket Championship 2023

Date & Time: September 25, 2023; 10:00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Live Streaming: Fancode

CZE vs FRA Pitch Report

The pitch at Cartama Oval in Spain has favored the bowlers in recent matches. It has been difficult for batters to play big shots due to the uneven bounce and spin on offer. The average first-innings score in the last match played at the venue was 127 runs.

CZE vs FRA Probable Playing XIs

Czechia injury/team news

No injury concerns

Probable Playing XI

Sabawoon Davizi, Dylan Steyn, Arun Ashokan, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Sazib Bhuiyan, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Ritik Tomar, Divyendra Singh, Mohammad Riaz Afridi, Sameera Maduranga, Mohammad Riaz Afridi

France injury/team news

No injury concerns

Probable Playing XI

Zain Ahmad, Mukhtar Ghulami, Lingeswaran Canessane, Usman Riaz Khan, Noman Amjad, Pirakajan Pirabakaran, Shayam Warnakulasuriya, Rahmatullah Mangal, Dawood Ahmadzai, Shayam Warnakulasuriya, Rohullah Mangal

Today's CZE vs FRA Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Divyendra Singh

Divyendra Singh is an experienced and best pick for the wicketkeeper role. He did well with the bat in the previous tournament and can also help score points with his keeping abilities.

Top batter pick

Sabawoon Davizi

Sabawoon Davizi was in excellent form with both the bat and the ball in the previous season, taking five wickets and scoring 207 runs at an average of 29.57 in eight games. That makes him an excellent pick in your CZE vs FRA Dream11 Fantasy team.

Top allrounders pick

Sazib Bhuiyan

Sazib Bhuiyan is a talented all-rounder known for his ability to strike the ball freely, and his medium-fast bowling makes him a threat in the middle overs. Last season, he scored 141 runs at an impressive strike rate of 223.82 and picked up six wickets in eight games.

Top bowler pick

Rahmatullah Mangal

Rahmatullah Mangal was outstanding in the previous season, with his pace becoming the talk of the town. He emerged as the leading wicket-taker for his side, securing 16 wickets at an impressive average of 7.75 in ten games.

CZE vs FRA match captain and vice-captain choices

Noman Amjad

Noman Amjad is the top choice for captaincy, thanks to his powerful hitting and exceptional death-bowling skills. He scored 143 runs at a strike rate of 132.41 and bagged ten wickets in as many games with an economy rate of 7.68 during the last season. Noman could prove to be a fabulous captaincy pick.

Jubaid Ahamed

Jubaid Ahamed could be a differential pick worth considering. He scored 113 runs at a strike rate of 134.52 and secured one wicket with an economy rate of 13.00 in eight games during the last season.

Five must-picks for CZE vs FRA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Dylan Steyn

Dawood Ahmadzai

Shayam Warnakulasuriya

Arun Ashokan

Sudesh Wickramasekara

CZE vs FRA Match Expert Tips, Match 4

Mohammad Riaz Afridi, Rohullah Mangal, and Usman Riaz Khan are some of the most well-known names in the shortest format and have a solid reputation as capable players, making them good choices for multiplier roles for this outing.

CZE vs FRA Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-To-Head-League

CZE vs FRA Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Divyendra Singh

Batters: Sabawoon Davizi, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Lingeswaran Canessane

All-rounders: Sazib Bhuiyan, Sengupta, Noman Amjad, Zain Ahmed

Bowlers: Rahmatullah Mangal, Sameera Maduranga, Mohammad Riaz Afridi

CZE vs FRA Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

CZE vs FRA Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeepers: Divyendra Singh

Batters: Sabawoon Davizi, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Lingeswaran Canessane

All-rounders: Sazib Bhuiyan, Sengupta, Noman Amjad, Zain Ahmed

Bowlers: Rahmatullah Mangal, Sameera Maduranga, Dawood Ahmadzai