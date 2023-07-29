CZE vs GRE Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ECI Czechia T10 match - July 29th, 2023

Czechia will lock horns with Greece in the fifth match of ECI Czechia T10 at Scott Page Field, Vinor, Prague, on Saturday, July 29.

The Czechs are strong favorites at the tri-nation series owing to their well-balanced team comprising young and experienced star players. On the other hand, Greece enters this game with limited experience. To make a significant impact and register a win, they must give their best from the very first ball of the match.

On that note, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the CZE vs GRE Dream11 game.

#3 Aslam Mohammad (GRE) - 9 Credits

Greece will be heavily relying on their most experienced batter Aslam Mohammad. He has scored 354 runs at a strike rate of 156.63 and went on to pick 21 wickets in the ECS format.

With a knack for giving a good number of fantasy points in both batting and bowling departments, we can expect Mohammad to be a decent captaincy choice in the CZE vs GRE Dream11 game.

#2 Arun Ashokan (CZE) - 7 Credits

Arun Ashokan is expected to bat in the middle order. He has a very good experience in the ECS T10 format. In 57 matches so far, he has scored 1022 runs at an average of 28.38.

In addition to his batting prowess, Ashokan has also picked 16 wickets and can be a promising captaincy pick in the CZE vs GRE Dream11 game.

#1 Satyajit Sengupta (CZE) - 7.5 Credits

Satyajit Sengupta is undeniably one of the exciting all-rounders to keep an eye on. In 71 matches he has played so far, the batter has scored 842 runs at an average of 16.84 and went on to pick 57 crucial wickets.

Sengupta’s extensive experience in this particular format could prove to be a vital asset in guiding his team to victory. In the CZE vs GRE Dream11 game, he stands out as a top captaincy pick thanks to his ability to contribute significantly with both bat and ball.

