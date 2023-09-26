CZE vs GRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For European Cricket League T10 2023, Match 8

Czechia (CZE) will take on Greece (GRE) in the eighth match of the European Cricket League T10 at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Tuesday, September 26. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the CZE vs GRE Dream11 prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

It is a bottom-of-the-table clash as both Greece and Czechia are struggling with their form in the ongoing tournament. Both teams have played a couple of matches each and have lost both of them. Czechia and Greece will look to win this match and improve their position in the points table.

CZE vs GRE Match Details

The eighth match of the European Cricket League T10 2023 will be played on September 26 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The match will commence at 7:30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: CZE vs GRE, Match 8, European Cricket League T10 2023

Date and Time: September 26, 2023, Tuesday; 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

CZE vs GRE Probable Playing XIs

CZE Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Czechia Probable Playing XI

Divyendra Singh, Arun Ashokan (C), Sahil Grover, Sabawoon Davizi, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Sazib Bhuiyan, Ritik Tomar, Mohammad Riaz Afridi, Sameera Maduranga, Venkatesh Margassahayam, and Satyajit Sengupta.

GRE Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Greece Probable Playing XI

Aslam Mohammad(C), Amarpreet Singh, Georgios Stogiannos, Muhammad Gull Nawaz, Qasir Amin, Christodoulos Bogdanos, Andreas Gasteratos, Ali Muaaz, Asrar Ahmed, Georgios Galanis, and Sinan Khan.

CZE vs GRE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Divyendra Singh (Average Points - 28.5)

Although he has yet to go big, Divyendra Singh has been in decent form in the tournament. A decent batter, Singh will be a good pick from the wicketkeeper section.

Batter - Sabawoon Davizi (Average Points - 36)

Sabawoon Davizi played a decent knock in the first match of the tournament. Though he failed to hold the form in the next game, Davizi looks like a good prospect for the fantasy contests of the game.

All-rounder - Arun Ashokan (Average Points - 57.5)

Arun Ashokan has been doing a decent job with the bat. He can also contribute with the ball and hence looks like a very good choice for this match.

Bowler - Georgios Galanis (Average Points - 66.5)

Georgios Galanis did a magnificent job with the ball in the last match. He will be a great choice as a wicket-taker and will give you high points in the fantasy contests of the match.

CZE vs GRE match captain and vice-captain choices

Georgios Galanis

Georgios Galanis has shown in the last match, how potent he is with the ball. A wicket-taker always gets the highest points and hence making him a captain or vice-captain will be a great option for the match.

Ritik Tomar

Ritik Tomar has been in good form with the ball in the tournament. He is picking up wickets on a regular basis and the fact that he can contribute with the bat as well makes him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain for the match.

Five Must-Picks for CZE vs GRE, Match 8

Divyendra Singh

Sabawoon Davizi

Ritik Tomar

Arun Ashokan

Georgios Galanis

CZE vs GRE Match Expert Tips

Both the teams have plenty of utility players and wicket-takers. Opting for more all-rounders and bowlers who can pick up wickets in all stages will be the right way to go for the fantasy contests of the match.

CZE vs GRE Dream11 Prediction, Match 8, Head-to-head Team

CZE vs GRE Dream11 Prediction, Match 8, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Divyendra Singh

Batters: S Davizi, A Singh

All-rounders: A Ashokan, Ritik Tomar, Qais Amin, A Gasteratos

Bowlers: A Ahmed, S Maduranga, G Galanis, V Margasahayam