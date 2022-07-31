CZR vs BUL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group B 2022 7th Place Playoff Match

Czech Republic (CZR) will take on Bulgaria (BUL) in the seventh-place playoff game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group B 2022 at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground in Vantaa on Sunday.

Czech Republic started their campaign with consecutive losses. However, they bounced back strongly with successive wins. Meanwhile, Bulgaria returned with just one win and lost three games in the group stage.

CZR vs BUL Probable Playing XIs

Czech Republic

Sabawoon Davizi, Dylan Steyn, Arun Ashokan (c), Sudesh Wickramasekara, Ritik Tomar, Sazib Bhuiyan, Ushan Gunathilake (wk), Sameera Maduranga, Shohas Abul Farhad, Naveed Ahmed, Tripurari Lal.

Bulgaria

Kevin DSouza, Mukul Kadyan, Aravinda De Silva, Saim Hussain (wk), Sulaiman Ali, Prakash Mishra (c), Chris Hristo Lakov, Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Jacob Albin, Dimo Nikolov, Delrick Varghese.

Match Details

Match: CZR vs BUL.

Date & Time: July 31, 2022; 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Tikkurila Cricket Ground, Vantaa.

Pitch Report

The track at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground in Vantaa is likely to be a good one to bat on. Big scores have been posted at this venue regularly throughout this tournament. However, there has been something in it for bowlers as well.

Today’s CZR vs BUL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Saim Hussain has got some decent starts in this competition, scoring 50 runs.

Batters

Sudesh Wickramasekara has been superb with both bat and ball. He has scored 51 runs and taken six wickets.

All-rounders

Arun Ashokan has been very effective all-round. He has accumulated 85 runs and picked up four wickets.

Chris Hristo Lakov, meanwhile, is in top all-round form, scoring 56 runs and taking four wickets.

Bowlers

Sameera Maduranga is bowling really well, taking five wickets at an economy rate of 6.92.

Five best players to pick in CZR vs BUL Dream11 Prediction Team

Sudesh Wickramasekara (CZR): 280 points

Chris Hristo Lakov (BUL): 265 points

Arun Ashokan (CZR): 253 points

Asad Ali Rehemtulla (BUL): 234 points

Sabawoon Davizi (CZR): 156 points.

Key stats for CZR vs BUL Dream11 Prediction Team

Arun Ashokan: 85 runs & 4 wickets

Sudesh Wickramasekara: 51 runs & 6 wickets

Sabawoon Davizi: 97 runs

Chris Hristo Lakov: 56 runs & 4 wickets

Asad Ali Rehemtulla: 7 wickets.

CZR vs BUL Dream11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Czech Republic vs Bulgaria - ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group B 2022 7th Place Playoff

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Saim Hussain, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Sabawoon Davizi, Dylan Steyn, Kevin D’Souza, Arun Ashokan, Prakash Mishra, Chris Hristo Lakov, Shohas Abul Farhad, Sameera Maduranga, Asad Ali Rehemtulla.

Captain: Arun Ashokan. Vice-captain: Chris Hristo Lakov.

Dream11 Team for Czech Republic vs Bulgaria - ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group B 2022 7th Place Playoff

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ushan Gunathilake, Saim Hussain, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Sabawoon Davizi, Kevin D’Souza, Arun Ashokan, Sulaiman Ali, Chris Hristo Lakov, Sazib Bhuiyan, Sameera Maduranga, Asad Ali Rehemtulla.

Captain: Sudesh Wickramasekara. Vice-captain: Chris Hristo Lakov.

