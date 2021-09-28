CZR vs FIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship Group C Match 6

Czech Republic will take on Finland in a European Cricket Championship Group C fixture at Cartama Oval in Cartama on Tuesday.
The two teams have had contrasting starts to their European Cricket Championship campaigns. While Czech Republic won both their games against Finland and Italy, Finland have lost both theirs, with Czech Republic and England XI beating them convincingly.
CZR vs FIN Probable Playing 11 today
Czech Republic: Sabawoon Davizi, Arun Ashokan (c), Sudesh Wickramasekara, Aakash Parmar, Kushal Mendon, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Naveed Ahmed, Keyur Mehta, Hilal Ahmad (wk), Satyajit Sengupta
Finland: Nathan Collins (c), Peter Gallagher, Aravind Mohan, Jonathan Scamans (wk), Amjad Sher, Mahesh Tambe, Naveed Shahid, Areeb Quadir, Muhammad Imran, Hariharan Dandapani, Raaz Mohammad
Match Details
CZR vs FIN, European Cricket Championship, Group C, Match 6
Date & Time: September 28th 2021, 12:30 PM IST
Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama
Pitch Report
The 22-yard surface at Cartama Oval has been a good one to bat on, with high scores being pretty common at the venue. The ball comes on to the bat nicely, enabling the batters to play shots on the up. More of the same can be expected from today's European Cricket Championship game.
Today’s CZR vs FIN Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Aravind Mohan – The Finland wicketkeeper-batsman has chipped in well with the bat, scoring 36 runs at a strike rate of 163.63.
Batsman
Sudesh Wickramasekara – Wickramasekara has been in magnificent form with both the bat and ball in the European Cricket Championship. He has smashed 98 runs while striking at 181.48 and taken four wickets.
All-rounders
Arun Ashokan – Ashokan has looked in good touch with the bat, having accumulated 42 runs at a strike rate of 155.55.
Sabawoon Davizi – The seam-bowling all-rounder has mustered 39 runs while striking at 144.44 and picked up three wickets in the European Cricket Championship.
Bowlers
Satyajit Sengupta – The 32-year-old pacer has picked up four wickets in two games and is one to keep an eye on in today's fixture.
Naveed Shahid – Shahid has chipped in well with both the bat and ball in the European Cricket Championship. He has scored 25 runs and taken one wicket.
Top 5 best players to pick in CZR vs FIN Dream11 Prediction Team
Sudesh Wickramasekara (CZR): 161 points
Sabawoon Davizi (CZR): 161 points
Satyajit Sengupta (CZR): 152 points
Kushal Mendon (CZR): 103 points
Aravind Mohan (FIN): 60 points
Important stats for CZR vs FIN Dream11 Prediction Team
Sudesh Wickramasekara: 98 runs & 4 wickets; SR – 181.48 & ER – 4.75
Satyajit Sengupta: 4 wickets; & ER – 8.75
Sabawoon Davizi: 39 runs & 3 wickets; SR – 144.44 & ER – 10.75
Aravind Mohan: 36 runs; SR – 163.63
CZR vs FIN Dream 11 Prediction (European Cricket Championship)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aravind Mohan, Peter Gallagher, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Aakash Parmar, Amjad Sher, Arun Ashokan, Kushal Mendon, Sabawoon Davizi, Naveed Shahid, Satyajit Sengupta, Naveed Ahmed
Captain: Sudesh Wickramasekara. Vice-captain: Sabawoon Davizi
Also Read
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aravind Mohan, Nathan Collins, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Aakash Parmar, Amjad Sher, Mahesh Tambe, Kushal Mendon, Sabawoon Davizi, Naveed Shahid, Satyajit Sengupta, Naveed Ahmed
Captain: Sudesh Wickramasekara. Vice-captain: Satyajit Sengupta