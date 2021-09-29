CZR vs GER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship, Group C, Match 12

The Czech Republic (CZR) will take on Germany (GER) in a Group C fixture of the European Cricket Championship T10 2021 at Cartama Oval in Cartama on Wednesday.

Czech Republic have been in top form in the European Cricket Championship. With three wins and a loss, they are second in Group C. Meanwhile, Germany have been inconsistent in the European Cricket Championship, winning and losing two apiece.

CZR vs GER Probable Playing 11 today

Czech Republic: Sabawoon Davizi, Arun Ashokan (c), Sudesh Wickramasekara, Aakash Parmar, Kushal Mendon, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Satyajit Sengupta, Naveed Ahmed, Hilal Ahmad (wk), Ali Waqar

Germany: Husnain Kabeer (wk), Mohammad Yasub, Rohit Singh (c), Mahela Daub, Shoaib Azam, Abdul Shakoor Rahimzei, Fayaz Nasseri, Finn Sadarangani, Sreekesh Srinivas, Rajeshkumar Chinnasamy, Saied Sajad

Match Details

CZR vs GER, Group C, Match 12, European Cricket Championship

Date & Time: September 29th 2021, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cartama Oval generally favors the batters, who have been able to play through the line. As the ball comes on to the bat nicely, another high-scoring European Cricket Championship encounter could be on the cards today.

Today’s CZR vs GER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Yasub – The Germany stumper has looked in good touch with the bat. He has a knack of hitting boundaries regularly at the top of the order.

Batsmen

Sudesh Wickramasekara – Wickramasekara has been in splendid form with both the bat and ball in the European Cricket Championship. He has smashed 109 runs at a strike rate of 167.69 and picked up five wickets.

Shoaib Azam – Azam has chipped in nicely with both the bat and ball, scoring 25 runs and taking three wickets.

All-rounders

Rohit Singh – The Germany skipper has been in top form with the bat, amassing 142 runs at a strike rate of 189.33. He also has two wickets to his name.

Sabawoon Davizi – Davizi has been in solid form with both bat and ball. He has taken five wickets and scored 68 runs while striking at 144.68.

Bowlers

Satyajit Sengupta – The Czech Republic seamer has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 7.57.

Fayaz Nasseri – Nasseri has been bowling really well in the European Cricket Championship, taking eight wickets at an economy rate of 8.50.

Top 5 best players to pick in CZR vs GER Dream11 Prediction Team

Fayaz Nasseri (GER): 382 points

Sudesh Wickramasekara (CZR): 365 points

Rohit Singh (GER): 285 points

Sabawoon Davizi (CZR): 280 points

Satyajit Sengupta (CZR): 218 points

Important stats for CZR vs GER Dream11 Prediction Team

Sudesh Wickramasekara: 109 runs & 5 wickets; SR – 167.69 & ER – 6.50

Sabawoon Davizi: 68 runs & 5 wickets; SR – 144.68 & ER – 11.87

Fayaz Nasseri: 8 wickets; ER – 8.50

Rohit Singh: 142 runs & 2 wickets; SR – 189.33 & ER – 15.00

CZR vs GER Dream 11 Prediction (European Cricket Championship)

Dream11 Team for Czech Republic vs Germany - European Cricket Championship T10 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Yasub, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Shoaib Azam, Aakash Parmar, Rohit Singh, Arun Ashokan, Sabawoon Davizi, Satyajit Sengupta, Naveed Ahmed, Fayaz Nasseri, Rajeshkumar Chinnasamy

Captain: Sudesh Wickramasekara. Vice-captain: Rohit Singh

Dream11 Team for Czech Republic vs Germany - European Cricket Championship T10 2021.

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Yasub, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Shoaib Azam, Aakash Parmar, Rohit Singh, Arun Ashokan, Kushal Mendon, Sabawoon Davizi, Satyajit Sengupta, Fayaz Nasseri, Rajeshkumar Chinnasamy

Captain: Sabawoon Davizi. Vice-captain: Fayaz Nasseri

Edited by Samya Majumdar