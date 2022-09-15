CZR vs AUT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship 2022, Match 18

Czech Republic (CZR) will take on Austria (AUT) in the 18th match of the European Cricket Championship 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Thursday (September 15). Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the CZR vs AUT Dream11 prediction for today's match.

Austria have had a fabulous start to their season, winning three of their six games. They have won three games in a row and will be the clear favourites against the Czech Republic, who are yet to win a game in the competition, losing all six. Baseer Khan has served Austria well thus far, and the team will hope to continue their winning streak here.

CZR vs AUT, Match Details, ECC T10

The 18th match of the European Cricket Championship 2022 between the Czech Republic and Austria will be played on September 15 at the Cartama Oval Stadium in Spain. The game is set to take place at 07:00 pm IST.

Match: CZR vs AUT, Match 18, European Cricket Championship 2022

Date & Time: September 15, 2022; 07:00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Live Streaming: Fancode

CZR vs AUT Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval is a balanced one and conducive to batters. However, pacers could have some movement with the new ball. A total of around 140 could be a challenging one.

Last 5 matches at this ground:

Matches Won by Team Batting first: 1

Matches Won by Team Bowling first: 4

Average 1st innings score: 75

Average 2nd innings score: 76

CZR vs AUT Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Czech Republic: L-L-L-L-L

Austria: W-W-W-L-L

CZR vs AUT Probable Playing XIs

Czech Republic injury/team news

No major injury concerns

Czech Republic Probable Playing XI

Sabawoon Davizi, Dylan Steyn (c), Sazib Bhuiyan, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Ritik Tomar, Aakash Parmar, Sahil Grover (wk), Satyajit Sengupta, Smit Patel, Naveed Ahmed, Abul Shohas Farhad

Austria injury/team news

No major injury concerns

Austria Probable Playing XI

Ahsan Yousuf, Mark Simpson-Parker (wk), Razmal Shigiwal (c), Qadargul Utmanzai, Jaweed Zadran, Ranjit Singh, Baseer Khan, Daniel Eckstein, Aqib Iqbal, Samargol Messalhn, Itibarshah Deedar

CZR vs AUT Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mark Parker (104 runs in 5 games, S.R: 192.59)

He has amassed 104 runs at an average of 20.80 in five games in the competition so far. He has been decent behind the stumps as well and is a safe bet for your fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Razmal Shigiwal (185 runs in 6 games, Average: 46.25)

He's had a promising start to the tournament, scoring 185 runs in six games at a strike rate of over 225. Considering his current form, he's an absolute must-have in your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sabawoon Davizi (169 runs & 2 wickets in 6 games, Average: 33.80 )

Davizi seems to be in fabulous form with the bat, scoring 169 runs at an average of 33.80 in six outings. He could be a multiplier captaincy choice in your fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Jaweed Zadran (Eighth wickets in 6 games, Average: 11.50)

Zadran is the leading wicket-taker from his team in the tournament with eight wickets at an average of 11.50 in six games. Considering his current form and pace, he's a multiplier choice for your fantasy team.

CZR vs AUT match captain and vice-captain choices

Ahsan Yousuf

He's is a fabulous all-rounder who is finding success with both bat and ball. He has scalped three wickets and has scored 134 runs at an average of 22.33 in six games, making him a captaincy pick for today's match.

Abul Farhad

He's the leading wicket-taker for the Czech Republic in the tournament with seven wickets at an average of 17.85 in six games. Given his prowess, he's the ideal vice-captain for your fantasy team.

Five must-picks with player stats for CZR vs AUT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Baseer Khan Four wickets in 4 games Daniel Eckstein 6 wickets in 6 games Qadragul Utmanzai 81 runs in 5 games Ritik Tomar 83 runs in 6 games Simpson Parker 104 runs in 5 games

CZR vs AUT match expert tips match 18th, ECC T10

Itibarshah Deedar is an experienced all-rounder in the tournament who has been consistent with his performances so far.

He has picked up eight wickets and has been economical in six games. He could prove to be a valuable pick and a multiplier choice for captain in your fantasy team.

CZR vs AUT Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 18th, Head To Head League

CZR vs AUT Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Mark Simpson-Parker

Batters: Kranthi Venkataswamy, Razmal Shigiwal, Qadargul Utmanzai

All-Rounders: Sazib Bhuiyan, Ritik Tomar, Sabawoon Davizi, Ahsan Yousef

Bowlers: Abul Shohas Farhad, Itibarshah Deedar, Jaweed Zadran

CZR vs AUT Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 18th, Grand League

CZR vs AUT Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Mark Simpson-Parker

Batters: Dayle Steyn, Razmal Shigiwal, Qadargul Utmanzai

All-Rounders: Sazib Bhuiyan, Ritik Tomar, Sabawoon Davizi, Ahsan Yousef

Bowlers: Abul Shohas Farhad, Itibarshah Deedar, Jaweed Zadran

