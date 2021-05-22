CZR vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Central Europe Cup T20 match - May 22nd, 2021

Czech Republic will lock horns with Austria in the third match of the Central Europe Cup T20.

Both teams go into this clash after defeating Luxembourg. Czech Republic won by nine wickets while Austria won by six runs (D/L method) respectively. The latter side sits atop the points table when compared to their opponent due to a better Net Run Rate (NRR).

The two teams meet each other in the league for the first time on Saturday and will look to grab two full points. With the first position at stake, both teams are sure to give it their best shot.

Squads to choose from

Czech Republic

Arun Ashokan, Keyur Mehta, Zahid Mahmood, Edward Knowles, Kushal Mendon, Abdul Farhad, Ali Waqar, Naveed Ahmed, Sagar Madhireddy, Paul Taylor, Sameera Maduranga, Javed Iqbal, Smit Patel, Sudesh Wickramasekara(c), Sabawoon Davizi, Satyajit Sengupta, Hilal Ahmad(wk), Sahil Grover(wk).

Austria

Mirza Ahsan, Kunal Joshi, Jaweed Sadran, Navin Wijesekera,Razmal Shigiwal(c), Zeshan Arif, Aqib Iqbal, Aman Habibullah, Mark Simpson-Parker, Zabiullah Ibrahimkhel Bilal Zalmai, Rayhaan Ahamed, Lakmal Kasturiarachchige, Sahel Zadran(wk).

Predicted Playing XI

Czech Republic

Sabawoon Davizi, Hilal Ahmed, Arun Ashokan, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Paul Taylor, Sahil Grover, Ali Waqar, Satyajit Sengupta, Naveed Ahmed, Smit Patel, Sameera Maduranga.

Austria

Zabiullah Ibrahimhkhel, Sahle Zadran, Aqib Iqbal, Jaweed Sadran, Lakmal K, Mark Simpson Parker, Razmal Shigiwal, Navin Wijesekera, Mirza Ahsan, Kunal Joshi, Rayhaan Ahamed.

Match Details

Match: Czech Republic vs Austria, Match 3

Date & Time: May 22, 2021 at 1:30 PM

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

The pitch in Prague is a good one to bat on, with the average first innings score being around 125-130. The pacers have tasted success early on while the spinners have nothing much on offer.

Teams chasing have won both matches so far in the league. So captains will look to bowl first if they win the toss.

CZR vs AUT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

CZR vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hilal Ahmed, Sabawoon Davizi, Arun Ashokan, Mark Simpson Parker, Satyajit Sengupta, Razmal Shigiwal, Sahel Zadran, Jaweed Sadran, Naveed Ahmed, Paul Taylor, Aqib Iqbal.

Captain: Sabawoon Davizi Vice-Captain: Hilal Ahmed

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hilal Ahmed, Sabawoon Davizi, Arun Ashokan, Mark Simpson Parker, Kunal Joshi, Razmal Shigiwal, Smit Patel, Ali Waqar, Naveed Ahmed, Paul Taylor, Zabiullah Ibrahimkhel.

Captain: Razmal Shigiwal Vice-Captain: Paul Taylor