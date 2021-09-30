CZR vs ENG-XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Czech Republic will face England in the 19th match of the Group C Dream11 ECC-T10 on September 30th at the Cartama Oval in Cartama.

The Czech Republic, on the other hand, stand third in the ECC-T10 points table having lost three of their six games. They will be looking forward to snatching their fourth win and climbing up the table.

England XI have performed exceptionally well in this tournament, winning five of their six games. They are in great form and will try to maintain their dominance in this match.

CZR vs ENG-XI Probable Playing 11 Today

Czech Republic

Sharan Ramakrishnan, Arun Ashokan (C), Sudesh Wickramasekara, Sabawoon Davizi, Sahil Grover, Aakash Parmar, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Satyajit Sengupta, Keyur Mehta, Hilal Ahmad (WK), Ali Waqar.

England XI

Harrison Ward, Dan Lincoln (C &WK), Alex Mellor, Andy Rishton, Tom Bevan, Sam Pearce, Euan Woods, Zaman Akhter, Rich Edwards, Arthur Godsal, Alex Russell.

Match Details

Match: CZR vs ENG-XI, European Cricket Series - ECC T10

Date and Time: 30th September 2021, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The track at Cartama Oval is no longer as batting-friendly as it was initially in the tournament. Bowlers are getting decent assistance from the pitch while the batters have to struggle a bit more to put up a huge total. The average score here has been around 110 runs.

The team winning the toss would like to field first.

Today’s CZR vs ENG-XI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Alex Mellor: Mellor will be an excellent option for the wicket-keeper. He scored 70 runs in just 26 balls in his most recent match against the Czech Republic.

Batsmen

Sudesh Wickramasekara: Sudesh has been a standout performer for Czech Republic. He has scored 155 runs and has also picked up 5 wickets in six matches.

Harrison Ward: Harrison has performed brilliantly except for the last two matches. He has scored 144 runs so far and will be a decent option in the batting section.

All-rounder

Sabawoon Davizi: Sabawoon is a powerful all-rounder who has consistently performed in both departments. He has scored 99 runs and has also picked up 5 wickets in this competition.

Sam Pearce: Pearce is a decent bowling allrounder who can also score some handy runs with the bat. He has picked up five wickets in six games and will be looking to add more to his tally.

Bowlers

Satyajit Sengupta: Satyajit has grabbed 8 wickets so far in the tournament. He is a lethal bowler and can be crucial in this game.

Richards Edwards: Richards will be a vital bowler in this battle. He has 8 wickets to his name and will look to add more to his tally.

Top 5 best players to pick in CZR vs ENG-XI Dream11 prediction team

Sudesh Wickramasekara - 475 points

Harrison Ward - 259 points

Sam Pearce - 276 points

Sabawoon Davizi - 348 points

Satyajit Sengupta - 328 points

Important stats for CZR vs ENG-XI Dream11 prediction team

Sudesh Wickramasekara - 6 matches, 155 runs & 5 wickets

Harrison Ward - 6 matches, 144 runs

Richards Edwards - 5 matches, 8 wickets

Sabawoon Davizi - 6 matches, 99 runs and 5 wickets

Satyajit Sengupta - 6 matches, 8 wickets

CZR vs ENG-XI Dream11 Prediction Today

CZR vs ENG-XI Dream11 Team -1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alex Mellor, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Aakash Parmar, Harrison Ward, Sam Pearce, Arun Ashokan, Sabawoon Davizi, Satyajit Sengupta, Richards Edwards, Alex Russell, Zaman Akhter

Captain: Sudesh Wickramasekara Vice-Captain: Sam Pearce

CZR vs ENG-XI Dream11 Team - 2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alex Mellor, Dan Lincoln, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Harrison Ward, Tom Bevan, Sam Pearce, Andy Rishton, Sabawoon Davizi, Satyajit Sengupta, Richards Edwards, Ali Waqar

Captain: Sabawoon Dawizi Vice-Captain: Alex Mellor

Edited by Diptanil Roy