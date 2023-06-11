CZR vs HUN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 3rd T20I match – June 11, 2023

Hungary (HUN) will square off against the Czech Republic (CZR) in the third and final T20I of the three-match series. The Scott Page Field, Vinor, is all set to host this exciting contest on Sunday, June 11.

The Czech Republic continued their dominance over Hungary as the hosts secured a nine-run victory in the first T20I of the three-match series. Batting first, the home side scored 128.

Hungary bowlers- Abishek Kheterpal, Bhavani Adapaka, and Zeeshan Kukikhel grabbed three wickets each to rattle the Czech Republic to a below-par score.

Czech Republic bowlers kept things tight for Hungary, as the team fell nine runs short of the target. Arun Ashokan was the pick of the bowlers for the host side. The all-rounder ended with 2/15.

The Czech Republic have defeated Hungary in all their last three encounters. On that note, here are the top three players you can choose as your captain or vice-captain for the upcoming CZR vs HUN Dream11 Prediction match.

#3 Zeeshan Khan Kukikhel (HUN)- 9 Credits

Zeeshan Khan Kukikhel was one of the top performers with the ball for Hungary in the last game. The all-rounder grabbed three wickets at an economy rate of 7.75 from his four overs.

The 25-year-old opener averages 41.83 while striking at 175.82 in his 12 T20I matches. He could be an excellent captaincy pick for your CZR vs HUN match.

#2 Abhishek Kheterpal (HUN)- 8.5 Credits

Abhishek Kheterpal was the player of the match in the 1st T20I of the CZR vs HUN series. The all-rounder bowled 2.4 overs and grabbed three wickets while giving away 19 runs. He also contributed with the bat by scoring 21*(22) while batting at No. 8 and almost got Hungary over the line in the 1st T20I.

#1 Arun Ashokan (CZR) - 7.5 Credits

Arun Ashokan's four overs were the turning point in the 1st T20I. The Czech Republic skipper ended with 2/15 and played a vital role in defending 128 against the visitors.

Ashokan dismissed the in-form Vinoth Ravindran (26 off 24) as well. The 30-year-old is expected to contribute with the bat as well. He has notched up 619 runs from his 28 T20I innings in his career.

