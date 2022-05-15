CZR vs HUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Valletta Cup T20 2022, 3rd Place Play-Off

The Czech Republic will take on Hungary in the Third Place Play-Off of the Valletta Cup T20 2022 at the Marsa Sports Club in Marsa on Sunday.

The Czech Republic ended the league phase at the third position in the Valletta Cup this season. They had won three of their five matches. Hungary also won three of their five games to finish in fourth position and were beaten due to a worse net run rate.

CZR vs HUN Probable Playing 11 Today

CZR XIin

Sabavoon Davizi, Dylan Steyn, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Arun Ashokan (c), Ritik Tomar, Sazib Bhuiyan, Divyendra Singh (wk), Satyajit Sengupta, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Naveed Ahmed, Smit Patel

HUN XI

Marc Ahuja (c), Khaibar Deldar, Stan Ahuja (wk), Abhishek Kheterpal, Harsh Mandhyan, Sandeep Mohandas, Asanka Weligamage, Ali Farasat, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana, Zahir Safi, Bhavani Prasad Adapaka

Match Details

CZR vs HUN, Valletta Cup T20 2022, 3rd Place Play-Off

Date and Time: 15th May, 2022, 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa

Pitch Report

The wicket is well-balanced and is expected to provide assistance to both the batters and bowlers. Batters might be patient at the beginning because the ball might show movement which might be difficult to judge. Batting will get easier with time.

Today’s CZR vs HUN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Ahuja is a more than dependable choice for the wicketkeeper slot for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 124 runs in the competition so far.

Batters

S Davizi has led proceedings with the bat for the Czech Republic. He has amassed 249 runs in four matches at an average of 113 and has also managed a top score of 115*. He has also picked up a wicket and Davizi can be a great captaincy pick for your CZR vs HUN Dream11 Fantasy Side.

All-rounders

A Ashokan is a brilliant all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He has collected 148 runs so far and has also scalped four wickets for his side.

H Mandhyan is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 62 runs and has also collected six wickets.

Bowlers

R Tomar has also performed at a very high level. He has amassed 70 runs and has also taken five wickets in the competition.

Top 5 best players to pick in CZR vs HUN Dream11 prediction team

S Davizi (CZR) – 410 points

A Ashokan (CZR) – 344 points

H Mandhyan (HUN) – 298 points

D Steyn (CZR) – 280 points

R Tomar (CZR) – 275 points

Important stats for CZR vs HUN Dream11 prediction team

S Davizi: 249 runs and 1 wicket

A Ashokan: 148 runs and 4 wickets

H Mandhyan: 62 runs and 6 wickets

D Steyn: 187 runs

R Tomar: 70 runs and 5 wickets

CZR vs HUN Dream11 Prediction Today

CZR vs HUN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Ahuja Stan, S Davizi, D Steyn, S Wickramasekara, A Ashokan, H Mandhyan, A Kheterpal, R Tomar, S Mohandas, N Amed, S Patel

Captain: S Davizi, Vice-Captain: A Ashokan

CZR vs HUN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Ahuja Stan, S Davizi, D Steyn, S Zahir, S Wickramasekara, A Ashokan, H Mandhyan, A Kheterpal, R Tomar, S Mohandas, N Amed

Captain: H Mandhyan, Vice-Captain: D Steyn

