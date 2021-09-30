CZR vs ITA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship, Group C, Match 17

The Czech Republic will lock horns with Italy in a Group C European Cricket Championship fixture at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Thursday.

The Czech Republic are currently placed in third spot in the Group C points table with three wins from their six European Cricket Championship matches. They lost their previous match against England XI by 72 runs. Italy, on the other hand, are currently sitting in fourth spot in the points table, winning only two out of six matches. They defeated Finland convincingly by six wickets in their last European Cricket Championship match.

CZR vs ITA Probable Playing 11 Today

CZR XI

Sudesh Roy Dias Wickramasekara, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Sharan Sundareswaran Ramakrishnan, Naveed Ahmed, Ali Waqar, Sabawoon Davizi, Arun Ashokan (C), Sahil Grover (WK), Satyajit Sengupta, Aakash Parmar, Kushal Mendon.

ITA XI

Hassan Ahmad (WK), Manoj Rodrigo, Baljit Singh (C), Amir Sharif, Irfan Shaikh, Ammad Khan, Muhammad Imran, Jaspreet Singh, Simranjit Singh, Damith Kosala, Jorawar Singh.

Match Details

CZR vs ITA, Match 17, European Cricket Championship

Date and Time: 30th September 2021, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Cartama Oval is an absolute belter with an average first-innings score of 111 runs. While the batsmen will enjoy playing on this ground with relatively shorter boundaries, the bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths as there is little to no room for error. The team winning the toss should bat first on this ground.

Today’s CZR vs ITA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Hassan Ahmad: Ahmad is the undisputed pick from the wicket-keeper section. He has smashed 91 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 133.82.

Batsmen

Sudesh Roy Dias Wickramasekara: Wickramasekara has been one of the most consistent performers for the Czech Republic. He has scored 155 runs and also scalped six wickets in six matches.

Baljit Singh: Singh is an explosive batsman who can score some quickfire runs for his side. He has smashed 115 runs so far at a strike rate of 188.52.

All-rounders

Amir Sharif: Sharif has been the best all-rounder in the European Cricket Championship so far. He has scored 98 runs while scalping 12 wickets in six matches.

Sabawoon Davizi: Davizi can provide us with some valuable points with both the bat and ball. He has scored 99 runs and picked up five wickets in six European Cricket Championship matches.

Bowlers

Muhammad Imran: Imran is an economical bowler who can play a crucial role for Italy on Thursday. Although he has picked up just three wickets in six matches, he is expected to perform today.

Satyajit Sengupta: Sengupta is a regular wicket-taker for the Czech Republic. He has scalped eight wickets in six European Cricket Championship matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in CZR vs ITA Dream11 prediction team

Amir Sharif (ITA) - 600 points

Sudesh Roy Dias Wickramasekara (CZR) - 475 points

Baljit Singh (ITA) - 357 points

Sabawoon Davizi (CZR) - 348 points

Satyajit Sengupta (CZR) - 328 points

Important Stats for CZR vs ITA Dream11 prediction team

Amir Sharif: 98 runs and 12 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 181.48 and ER - 8.33

Sudesh Roy Dias Wickramasekara: 155 runs and 6 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 156.56 and ER - 7.25

Baljit Singh: 115 runs and 5 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 188.52 and ER - 8.77

Sabawoon Davizi: 99 runs and 5 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 154.68 and ER - 12.90

Satyajit Sengupta: 33 runs and 8 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 183.33 and ER - 7.81

CZR vs ITA Dream11 Prediction Today (European Cricket Championship)

CZR vs ITA Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sahil Grover, Hassan Ahmad, Sudesh Roy Dias Wickramasekara, Baljit Singh, Ammad Khan, Arun Ashokan, Sabawoon Davizi, Amir Sharif, Muhammad Imran, Satyajit Sengupta, Naveed Ahmed.

Captain: Sabawoon Davizi. Vice-captain: Amir Sharif.

CZR vs ITA Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket Championship

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hassan Ahmad, Sharan Sundareswaran Ramakrishnan Sudesh Roy Dias Wickramasekara, Baljit Singh, Ammad Khan, Arun Ashokan, Sabawoon Davizi, Amir Sharif, Muhammad Imran, Satyajit Sengupta, Naveed Ahmed.

Captain: Amir Sharif. Vice-captain: Sudesh Roy Dias Wickramasekara.

Edited by Samya Majumdar